Hoffa: Granholm Will Bring Needed Experience To U.S. Energy Department

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa on President-elect Joe Biden's nomination of former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as the next U.S. Secretary of Energy.

"The future path of our nation requires that we take a forward-looking view on energy resources in this country. To that end, I can think of few better equipped to lead that mission for the incoming Biden administration than Jennifer Granholm

"I know the Governor well, given both our Michigan roots. And after speaking with her yesterday, it only affirmed for me why she would make a terrific Secretary of Energy. Her relationship with this union, as well as the U.S. auto industry and its tens of thousands of unionized workers, means she understands our concerns and will keep them in mind while formulating new policy.

"The Teamsters applaud President-elect Biden's choice and urge the U.S. Senate to quickly confirm her nomination after lawmakers are seated next month."

