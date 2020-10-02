Hoffa: House-Passed Stimulus Bill Brings Much-Needed Relief To U.S. Workers

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Jim Hoffa, Teamsters General President, on the House's passage last night of a $2.2 trillion stimulus package that will fund much-needed relief for airline workers, Amtrak workers and state and local governments that have been suffering from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. It also boosts pension plans and workplace safety provisions.

"The Teamsters are glad to see House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will continue bipartisan negotiations with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to hammer out a compromise that will help working Americans, whose struggles have largely been cast aside during the past several months.

"The House took action to approve an updated version of the HEROES Act, which will protect the jobs of Teamster Airline Division and Rail Conference members, bring much-needed dollars to local and state governments, bolster pensions in critical status and beef up safety rules for frontline workers on the job.

"But we are disappointed that the GROW Act that would allow the creation of so-called composite pension plans was included in the legislation. It is also essential that any final stimulus package include the COBRA subsidies that were in the original HEROES Act, so that laid-off workers have the option to affordably continue the coverage they receive through employers.

"It is now time for the Senate to follow the lead of the other chamber so hardworking Americans can continue to support their families during this uncertain COVID-19 era."

