Hoffa: Looking Forward To Partnering With Buttigieg As Next DOT Secretary

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa on President-elect Joe Biden's nomination of former South Bend, Indiana mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg as the next U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

"For too long, the nation's transportation needs have been overlooked. That's why the Teamsters are pleased to see that President-elect Biden is making such a high-profile pick to lead the U.S. Transportation Department in his administration with his choice of Pete Buttigieg.

"I got a chance to meet Pete during the Teamsters' presidential candidate forum last December and spoke to him again today. Both times I was left impressed by what I heard. He is a problem-solver that we require at a time when elected officials in the nation's capital have talked a big game about upgrading the nation's infrastructure but gotten little done.

"We need a strong voice to lead the effort to improve the nation's transportation networks so they can handle the needs of a 21st century economy. Pete Buttigieg is solid choice to do so.

As the largest transportation union in North America, we look forward to working with Pete to improve the lives of workers, and I urge the Senate to promptly confirm him as Transportation Secretary once lawmakers are sworn in next month."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

