Hoffa: Panel's Passage Of Infrastructure Bill Is A Much-Needed Investment In America

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure's passage of the $547 billion Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation (INVEST) in America Act that would revive U.S. surface transportation while ensuring those doing the work are paid fair wages.

"For too long, elected officials have only talked about infrastructure investment but done little about it. But now, thanks to the House committee's approval of the INVEST Act, the traveling public as well as those do the work to keep the nation's roads, rails and bridges up-and-running have reason for hope.

"This legislation is an elixir for our faltering transportation networks. Not only would it provide a safe and more environmentally-friendly way for people to commute or conduct their daily business, it would also allow greater and easier access. It would also train and provide good-paying jobs to workers using new technologies that will improve our way of life.

"Further, when it comes to the trucking and rail industries, the INVEST Act brings our members some much-needed change. From mandating a minimum size of train crews, to examining the safety of vehicles being used in package deliveries, to creating a first-of-its kind tracking system for autonomous trucking operations, this bill moves the ball forward on issues that matter to Teamster families.

"America is long-past due in bringing its infrastructure up to a 21st century standard that will allow it to compete with the rest of the world. This bill does it. Now Congress needs to follow suit and pass it into law."

