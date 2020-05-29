Hoffa: Senate Must Take Action To Ensure Essential Workers Are Protected

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa about a House Workforce Protections Subcommittee hearing held yesterday addressing the federal government's efforts to protect front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Teamsters want to thank House Workforce Protections Subcommittee Chairwoman Alma Adams (D-N.C.) for again amplifying the message that essential workers need enforceable health and safety standards. Chairwoman Adams and members of the subcommittee should be commended for their leadership.

"Essential workers are putting their health and safety, and that of their families, at risk. Hundreds have already died. Teamsters across the country who work in the food supply chain will be protesting outside of their workplaces next Wednesday to demand that their employers and elected officials at every level take action now to protect workers. We must ensure more hardworking Americans don't suffer because of government inaction in the days ahead."

