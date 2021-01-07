Hoffa: Teamsters Applaud Nomination Of Walsh As Next Labor Secretary

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa on President-elect Joe Biden's nomination of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as the next U.S. Secretary of Labor.

"The Teamsters are elated with President-elect Biden's nomination of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as the next Secretary of Labor. Hardworking Americans will be hard pressed to find a person who stands up for their wellbeing more than Mayor Walsh, a 25-year union man himself who grew up in the movement and understands the struggles of regular people just trying to earn a living and support their families.

"As the former head of the Boston Building Trades and long-time president of Laborers' Union 223 who also co-chaired the Massachusetts Democratic Party Labor Caucus while he was a state lawmaker, Marty Walsh knows that unions and workers have come under assault in recent years. Their interests have been subverted by corporations who have used the courts, legislation and deregulation to fatten their wallets at the expense of their workers.

"At a time when millions are out of work and struggling, working Americans deserve someone who will be in their corner while leading the charge for a fairer nation. The Teamsters urge the Senate to quickly confirm Mayor Walsh as Secretary of Labor once Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn in."

