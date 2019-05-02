Hoffa: Teamsters Back Effort To Revamp Federal Labor Law To Benefit Workers

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa about legislation introduced today in the House by Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.) and in the Senate by Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) that would comprehensively update the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) to benefit workers.

"The Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act will restore fairness to the economy at a time when income inequality has stifled the ability of far too many hardworking Americans to earn a decent wage that allows them to support their families.

"Workers deserve a safe workplace, the ability to stand together and negotiate better working conditions, and to live a middle-class lifestyle. This bill would beef up the NLRA so that workers seeking to organize a union and negotiate higher wages and better benefits will be protected.

"Lawmakers have seen what happens when workers are abandoned by their elected officials. The misclassification of workers is on the rise and too many working Americans are falling through the cracks. The Teamsters have witnessed such behavior firsthand as XPO workers across the country try to organize with this union. It's time for Congress to stand with their constituents by allowing them to join together to negotiate on the job."

