Hoffa: Teamsters Celebrate Confirmation Of Walsh As New U.S. Labor Secretary

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa on the Senate's confirmation of long-time labor leader and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as the next Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor.

"Our nation is at its best when all workers share in its prosperity. But that means empowering hardworking Americans to be able to join together and negotiate for fair wages, benefits, retirements and a safe workplace. Marty Walsh understands this firsthand, and the Teamsters are anxious to get to work with him so that together we can build a better nation.

"As the former head of the Boston Building Trades and president of Laborers' Union 223 who also co-chaired the Massachusetts Democratic Party Labor Caucus while he was a state lawmaker, Secretary Walsh knows that unions and workers have come under assault in recent years. Their interests have been subverted by corporations who have used the courts, legislation and deregulation to fatten their wallets at the expense of their workers.

"Our national economy is still struggling, but there is much the Labor Department can do to help. The Teamsters look forward to partnering with Secretary Walsh and our labor allies to create a country that grants dignity and respect to those on the job and allows more to realize their middle-class dreams."

