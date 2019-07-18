Hoffa: Teamsters Laud House For Passing Repeal Of Excise Tax On Health Plans

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa about the passage of legislation offered by Reps. Joe Courtney (D-Conn.) and Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) that would repeal the 40 percent excise tax on comprehensive health insurance plans included in the Affordable Care Act (ACA), commonly known as the "Cadillac Tax".

"The Teamsters are pleased that Democrats and Republicans came together last night to back legislation that would eliminate this harmful tax on quality health care plans. This surcharge would only hurt working men and women who would see their premiums rise if nothing is done.

"Congress should be fighting for ways to improve the livelihoods of working Americans and opposing policies that will ultimately take money from their hard-earned paychecks and reduce, and make more costly, the health care benefits they receive. This legislation would ensure that these workers' wallets are protected.

"Hardworking Americans should not have this draconian penalty hanging over them while many employers scale back their health care offerings and raise the cost to their workers without consequence. Where is the fairness in such a policy?

"The Teamsters now urge the Senate to follow the House's lead to protect the benefits of many of their middle-class constituents."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Ted Gotsch, (202) 624-6911

tgotsch@teamster.org

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Related Links

http://www.teamster.org

