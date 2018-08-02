Hoffa, Teamsters Rally To Support Gretchen Whitmer For Michigan Governor

FLINT, Mich., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa led a 'get out the vote' rally at Teamsters Local 332 today in support of Gretchen Whitmer for Michigan governor. Hoffa joined Teamsters Joint Council 43 President Greg Nowak, Teamsters and community members, along with a number of union and political leaders, in support of Whitmer.

The Teamsters Union officially announced its endorsement of Whitmer on March 9. Whitmer is campaigning in support of workers and retirees, on a pledge to create good-paying jobs, fix critical infrastructure and repeal the retirement tax. The Democratic primary will be held on August 7.

"We are excited about Gretchen Whitmer because she is a leader. She has a proven record of fighting for workers and retirees," Hoffa said. "She will prioritize creating good jobs, fixing our infrastructure and leading our state forward."

"Gretchen Whitmer understands that the labor movement built the middle class," Nowak said. "There's a lot of work to be done, but she is up to the task and will make a difference for Michiganders. We applaud her for her commitment to repealing the state retirement tax which has been a huge burden on retirees."

"In 2013, our current governor Rick Snyder did not allow Michigan citizens to have a vote on right to work (for less). This time around, it is our time to vote and show that democracy, through our vote, can put Gretchen Whitmer in office as a partner to take back Michigan. Today is the day to get out the vote," said Nina Bugbee, President of Local 332.

Gerald Kariem, UAW Region 1D Director, said his union's core values and beliefs advocating for workers, seniors and education, line up with Whitmer's vision for the state of Michigan.

"We as labor, and specifically the UAW, are really excited and honored to endorse Gretchen Whitmer for governor. We look forward to her being governor for not just some of the people but all of the people. It's time for us to get the work done, and have state revenue be fair to municipalities and not just go to big business," Kariem said.

Rep. Dan Kildee, (D-MI, 5th District), called Whitmer a proven champion for Michigan's working families.

"As our governor she'll fight for justice for Flint's families and make sure everyone has access to clean water. She has what it takes to get the job done and I'm proud to join her in that fight," Kildee said.

Whitmer addressed the Teamsters, labor community and Flint community at the rally, committing to work hard for them.

"Michiganders are ready for a governor who knows how to get things done for hardworking Michiganders," Whitmer said. "That means fixing our roads, making sure every Michigander has a path to a high wage job, and repealing the Snyder retirement tax. Michigan workers can compete with anyone in the world as long as there's a level playing field. I'm ready to roll up my sleeves on day one and get to work solving problems."

Following the rally, attendees volunteered to get out the vote for the campaign.

