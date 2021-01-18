Hoffa: Trottenberg Will Bring Wealth Of Experience To Transportation Department

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa on President-elect Joe Biden's nomination of current New York City Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg as the next deputy U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

"The nation's transportation needs are broad and diverse. That's why the Teamsters laud President-elect Biden's choice of Polly Trottenberg as the next Deputy Secretary of Transportation. She knows how to prioritize our infrastructure needs so the country can better serve the more than 700,000 Teamsters who work across the industry as well as all Americans who use the nation's roads, rails and airports.

"Trottenberg, a former Obama administration transportation official, is an expert in the field, having served in top positions in federal, state and local government. The Teamsters are confident she will hit the ground running and will help direct a much-needed major overhaul of U.S. transportation networks.

"As the largest transportation union in North America, we look forward to working with Polly to improve the lives of workers, and I urge the Senate to quickly confirm her to her post at the Transportation Department."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

