Hoffman Construction Company Identifies and Addresses Data Security Incident

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoffman Construction Company ("Hoffman"), a general contractor headquartered in the Pacific Northwest, recently announced that it identified and addressed a data security incident.

On August 4, 2020, Hoffman determined that information contained on certain Hoffman systems had been affected by a security incident. Hoffman immediately disabled the affected systems, took steps to secure its network, and began an investigation. As part of the investigation, an independent computer forensic firm was engaged to help determine what happened and whether any personal information had been accessed without authorization. On December 16, 2020, Hoffman discovered that an unauthorized individual may have accessed information relating to its self-insured health plan between July 31, 2020 and August 4, 2020, including employee names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and benefits information.

Hoffman has no indication that any information was actually viewed by the unauthorized person, or that it has been misused. However, out of an abundance of caution, Hoffman recommends that its current and former employees, and their beneficiaries and dependents, review any statements that they receive from their healthcare providers or health insurer. If they identify any charges or activity that they did not authorize, please contact Hoffman immediately. Hoffman is in the process of notifying individuals whose information may have been involved in this incident and is offering them a complimentary one-year membership of Experian's® IdentityWorksSM, which includes superior identity detection and resolution of identity theft.

Hoffman sincerely regrets that the incident occurred and apologizes for any inconvenience. To help prevent this from occurring in the future, Hoffman has implemented additional safeguards and technical security measures to further enhance the security of its network.

Additional information is available at www.hoffmancorp.com or by calling 1-855-914-1995, Monday through Friday, from 6:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time, excluding major U.S. holidays.

About Hoffman Construction Company

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 1922, Hoffman Construction Company has grown to be the largest general contractor headquartered in the Pacific Northwest. Today, Hoffman's reach extends beyond the Northwest to include projects in over a dozen states and overseas. Hoffman provides general contracting services to approximately twenty-five large corporate clients, including semi-conductor clients, federal courthouses, municipalities, social media companies, and large airline manufacturers.

