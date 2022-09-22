Hofmann Sausage Company Expands Southeastern U.S. Distribution

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hofmann Sausage Company announces that Walmart has added distribution in Florida. Hofmann Natural Casing German Brand Franks and Natural Casing Snappy Grillers are now available in eighty-eight Florida stores located in central Florida including Tampa/St. Petersburg and Orlando markets.

According to IRI (Information Resources, Inc.) data, Hofmann Sausage Company's Natural Casing German Franks product is the No.1 selling natural casing hot dog/frank in the U.S. Southeast (52-week timeframe ending 8/7/22). IRI provides data analytics and market research allowing clients insight into consumer behavior, shopping trends, and the retail market as well as analysis on packaged goods.

"We are excited to add product availability in Walmart stores in the state of Florida where we already have a strong grocery retail presence," said Claire Spengler, Hofmann Retail Specialist, and sales representative for the Walmart account. "We have many fans in the southeast and especially in Florida where consumers know the Hofmann brand and grill year-round. Now, shoppers have more places to find our amazing products."

Hofmann Sausage Company is one of the oldest hot dog and sausage manufacturers in the United States - dating back to a meat market in 1861and incorporation in 1879 in Syracuse, New York. Hofmann products are available in grocery, big box, convenience stores, restaurants, and stadiums in several states across the eastern United States and online at https://hofmannsausage.com.

