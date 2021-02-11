Hofmann Sausage Company Launches Chicken Sausage Products in Four Flavors at Major Grocery Retailer

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hofmann Sausage Company announces the manufacturing of Chicken Sausage in the following flavors: Roasted Red Pepper & Asiago, Harvest Apple, Roasted Garlic, and Tomato & Basil. Tops Friendly Markets in New York is the first major retailer to sell the Hofmann Chicken Sausage, which is now available to retail grocery stores as well as online direct to consumers at hofmannsausage.com. Some local independent grocers in Upstate New York are also some of the first to sell the chicken sausage products under the Hofmann brand including but not limited to: Desantis Meat Market, Chanatry's, Green Hills, Spera's, Nichols Super Markets, The Dexter Market, Dryden Food Market, Ed & Jean's Market, Greggs, Hegedorns Market, Jubilee, Kalil's Grocery, Kings, Paul's Big M, Lansing Market, Reid's Food Barn, Rob's Market, Save A Lot (Canton, Fulton, Ogdensburg, Watertown), Schneiders of Kirkwood, Scriba Meats, Livonia West Market, Sherburne Big M, Sweeney's Market, Buckingham Market, CP Cash & Carry, Sidney Great American Food Stores.

New Hofmann Chicken Sausage in Red Pepper & Asiago, Roasted Garlic, Tomato & Basil, and Harvest Apple.

"We have been wanting to create Chicken Sausage for quite some time but wanted to make sure that our recipes were just right," said Ben Lipphardt, Sr. Manager of Operations for Hofmann Sausage Company. "These products are made with quality ingredients and they are bursting with flavor."

Hofmann also makes a variety of other types of sausage like Jalapeno Cheddar, Italian, Beer Bratwurst, Kielbasa, and Breakfast Maple Links. Hot dogs, beef jerky, Hunter Sticks, and condiments are also sold under the Hofmann name.

Hofmann Sausage Company is located in Syracuse, New York, and is one of the oldest hot dog and sausage manufacturers in the United States - dating back to a meat market in 1861. Hofmann products are available in grocery retail, big box, convenience stores, and restaurants in several states.

For more information on Hofmann Sausage Company, contact Rebecca Baker, Chief Marketing Officer, 315-437-7257, or visit https://hofmannsausage.com.

