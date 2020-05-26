Hogan Consulting Group Shortens Name and Launches New Brand and Website

CHESTERTON, Ind., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hogan Consulting Group is pleased to announce its new name and branding. From this point forward, the company will be known simply as Hogan. To make the strongest impact, Hogan has also updated its logo and branding, and launched a new website.

The new website can be viewed at https://hogancg.com . The site includes an updated logo, as well as new content to convey the breadth and depth of services Hogan delivers in end-user computing and virtualization so businesses can offer employees the ability to work anywhere on any device, a necessity during the pandemic.

"We had the same logo we launched the company with over 16 years ago, and our web presence was looking dated," said Mike Hogan, President of Hogan. "It was definitely time for a comprehensive branding update that would help us better communicate the value we bring to our clients now and in the future," he added.

In addition, the company enhanced its digital persona on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Hogan is a leading provider of virtualization and cloud strategies. These solutions allow clients to improve their business agility, boost user productivity and operate remotely with the highest levels of security.

"Because of our commitment to clients and the feedback we received, we coined the phrase 'Impact Technology,' said Hogan. "Rather than just providing traditional information technology services, it became clear clients hired us because of the positive impact we had on their business. It is an honor to work with top companies who rely on us for high-level technology consulting, as well as our managed services approach," he added.

Headquartered in Chesterton, IN, Hogan has regional offices in Carmel, IN, Cincinnati, OH, and Louisville, KY. The firm is 100% employee-owned and provides IT consulting and managed IT services to leading industries across the country including construction, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, higher education, insurance, legal services, and manufacturing. Hogan's mission is to design and deploy secure, anytime access and strategic direction to mission-critical business applications and data to enable productivity from anywhere in the world. More than IT, Hogan delivers Impact Technology.

Media Contact:

Mike Hogan, President

Hogan

850 Sidewalk Road, Suite 201

Chesterton, IN 46304

Direct: 219-921-1141

Web: www.hogancg.com

SOURCE Hogan Consulting Group

