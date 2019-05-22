HOIST Fitness Systems Announces TuffStuff Fitness International To Stop Importing Bio-Arc Units

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HOIST Fitness Systems, Inc. ("HOIST") announced that TuffStuff Fitness International ("TuffStuff") has consented to the entry of an order prohibiting it from importing into the United States the "Bio-Arc" line of strength-training products accused of infringing five of HOIST's patents.

This consent order stems from an Investigation initiated by the United States International Trade Commission, styled Certain Strength-Training Systems and Components Thereof, Inv. No. 337-TA-1135, to determine whether TuffStuff engaged in unlawful trade practices by infringing five of HOIST's United States patents, all of which protect the novel technology found in HOIST's ROC-IT® product line.

"We are pleased TuffStuff has agreed to stop importing the Bio-Arc products," said Jeffrey Partrick, President and CEO of HOIST. "HOIST has built its reputation on innovation. It is what sets us apart. We invest substantial resources in new, innovative technologies and patents. HOIST is committed to defending its intellectual property."

HOIST maintains an extensive portfolio of more than 190 patents, many of which pertain to its popular ROC-IT® line of selectorized and plate loaded strength equipment. Over the past decade, HOIST's ROC-IT® line of strength products, which continuously adjusts the user's position throughout the exercise, have become well-known and popular throughout the global fitness industry.

HOIST Fitness Systems, Inc.

Jeffrey Partrick

1-858-578-7676

jpartrick@hoistfitness.com

SOURCE HOIST Fitness Systems, Inc.