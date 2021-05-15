HOKA ONE ONE® Launches the All-New Clifton 8

The Clifton changed the conversation around maximally-cushioned footwear when it debuted in 2014, nullifying what runners considered a traditional trade-off between lightweight performance and supportive cushion. It quickly became one of the most popular HOKA styles and earned its status as a daily mileage workhorse for beginners and serious runners alike – a reputation that has been reinforced through seven iterations. The next generation of this ultimate runner's running shoe, the Clifton 8 continues to deliver the unprecedented weight-to-cushion ratio that has made it a favorite for its simultaneous smooth support and up-tempo capabilities.

"We have always viewed the Clifton as an 'overachiever'," said Gretchen Weimer, Vice President of Product at HOKA ONE ONE. "Each version has exceeded the expectations of runners, both in the amount of innovation built into such a lightweight shoe, and in the experience they have while wearing it. The Clifton is also designed to empower runners to reach their next level and 'overachieve' on their own goals. The '8' is no exception, and it's arguably the most overachieving rendition yet of this game-changing shoe."

Smooth On Down the Road

The Clifton 8 remains insanely light while improving on durability and the smooth-riding experience it provides runners at every pace. The most significant update is an all-new, ultra-light midsole foam designed to offer a soft, cushioned impact while adding an energetic response with each step. It also features a new engineered mesh upper designed to be ultra-light, highly breathable, and resilient enough for athletes to put this shoe through any workout. The wide base provides a degree of inherent stability, while an ultra-plush tongue and refined Achilles pull tab are designed to make this the most comfortable edition of the Clifton to date.

"We hear from so many runners that the Clifton is a 'perfect' shoe, but we know it can be even better, and we aren't willing to stop pushing for innovation and improvement," said Weimer. "We knew that we had to proceed very carefully with this update, tweaking the areas of opportunity we identified without undercutting the features that have made the Clifton so popular. Our team successfully walked that line with the Clifton 8 to produce a really incredible update that has really enhanced the ride experience."

The Clifton 8 is available at hokaoneone.com and at HOKA dealers worldwide. MSRP $130.

About HOKA ONE ONE®

HOKA ONE ONE® is one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history. Conceived in the mountains, HOKA footwear delivers an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support for a uniquely smooth ride. Every day, HOKA pushes the innovation and design of its footwear and apparel by teaming up with a deep roster of world champions, taste makers and everyday athletes. From finish lines to everyday life, HOKA fans love the brand for its bold and unexpected approach, and its belief in the power of humanity to create change for a better world. HOKA empowers a world of athletes to fly over the earth. For more information, visit hokaoneone.com or follow @hokaoneone. #TimeToFly

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40-years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

