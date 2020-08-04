HOLA! USA En Español Edition Launches its First Digital Cover with an Exclusive Story from Venezuelan Latin Grammy Artist, Nacho Mendoza

"Our audience has been predominantly mobile and 100% digital for quite some time, so incorporating digital covers into our editorial strategy is a natural next step. We want to give our readers content in the way they enjoy consuming it. We also want to simultaneously provide influential Latinos a platform to communicate directly with their Latinx fans and communities," said Nagidmy Marquez, HOLA! USA Executive Editorial Director.

"We have a long-standing legacy and passion for sharing human interest stories. The launch of the first of many En Español digital covers is an affirming testament to the trust celebrities have with HOLA!'s editorial vision. This is confirmed with the debut digital cover featuring Venezuelan Latin Grammy winning singer, Nacho Mendoza. In this exclusive, wide-ranging and sincere interview, Nacho opens up about his current professional and personal journey. This marks the beginning of the latest chapter for HOLA!" Nagidmy continued.

HOLA! USA is the first Latinx focused brand to enact a full on dual language strategy fusing culture and language. The brand has reached a record of 4.1 million users on Comscore with a YOY growth of 226% making it the #1 Hispanic entertainment site (non-network). Moving forward, monthly digital covers will be a part of its En Español edition and the English digital covers are scheduled to launch in the last quarter of 2020. All covers will be bilingual so celebrities and their Latinx readers can fully benefit from HOLA!'s cultural, cross generational legacy and exposure.

About HOLA! USA

HOLA! USA is part of the ¡HOLA! & HELLO! global media powerhouse founded in 1944, which publishes 26 international editions in 10 languages throughout 120 countries. The brand mission is to entertain through stories ranging from the latest celebrity and royal news to trends in fashion, lifestyle, culture, and beauty, to exclusive events and interviews that celebrate the greatest moments in life. HOLA! USA is the number one Hispanic entertainment site in the U.S. (non-network) and together with its sister brand HELLO! US, one of the top 30 lifestyle publishers in the U.S.

SOURCE HOLA! USA