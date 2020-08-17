HOLA! USA En Español launches August's exclusive digital cover with journalist and host of Primer Impacto, Michelle Galván

"We have a legacy and a passion for communicating human interest stories. We are pleased to share Michelle Galván's extraordinary story. Our inspiration for this cover is the beautiful energy that the Galván family transmits. The elegance, positivity, and empowerment as well as the beauty of Michelle's motherhood, the relationship with her husband Fernando and the magnificence of Megan, who is absolutely perfect, are all incredible parts of this story," said Nagidmy Marquez, Executive Editorial Director of HOLA! USA.

"We have a predominantly mobile audience, so the publication of digital covers is key for our readers. Michelle is part of a generation of stories and covers from the modern world, and HOLA! USA is the platform that fits this purpose best. Although our world is complex and presents many challenges, it is filled with hope through mothers, families, and great generations of women like Michelle, and now Megan," continues Nagidmy.

HOLA! USA is the first Latinx focused brand to enact a full-on dual language strategy fusing culture and language. The brand has reached a record of 4.1 million users on ComScore with a YOY growth of 226% making it the #1 Hispanic entertainment site (non-network). Moving forward, monthly digital covers will be a part of its En Español edition and the English digital covers are scheduled to launch in the last quarter of 2020. All covers will be bilingual so celebrities and their Latinx readers can fully benefit from HOLA!'s cultural, cross generational legacy and exposure.

HOLA! USA is part of the ¡HOLA! & HELLO! global media powerhouse founded in 1944, which publishes 26 international editions in 10 languages throughout 120 countries. The brand's mission is to entertain through stories ranging from the latest celebrity and royal news to trends in fashion, lifestyle, culture, and beauty, to exclusive events and interviews that celebrate the greatest moments in life. HOLA! USA is the number one Hispanic entertainment site in the U.S. (non-network) and together with its sister brand HELLO! US, one of the top 30 lifestyle publishers in the U.S.

