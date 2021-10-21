Holborn Assets Makes Key Appointment

Simon Robert Parker, Chief Operating Officer at Holborn, noted that "Stefan's meticulous methods of client management and breadth of knowledge in the offshore market have led to consistently excellent levels of client feedback and we are delighted that he steps up to this pivotal role at a time of huge change in the industry and perhaps especially so in the Middle East."

Riyad Adamou, Holborn's Chief Commercial Officer, said: "Holborn has more than twenty years of presence in the Middle East. The region has always been a vital part of our firm's strategic plans. We always like to promote from within the most capable people in our arsenal. Stefan's appointment will allow us to further focus on developing our organisation to be able to meet new challenges."

Commenting on his new position, Stefan Terry said: "It is a great honour for me to be a part of Holborn's senior management team. Despite the adverse conditions, we have gone from strength to strength in the Middle East region, making new plans and setting new ambitious goals. Alongside my accomplished colleagues, we aim to expand our client base and capabilities in the region."

About Holborn Assets

Established in 1999, Holborn is a multi-award-winning, international financial services company, specialising in independent financial advice to the expatriate market. A British family-owned and operated business, the firm has over 450 employees, including 230 financial advisers, and 13 offices around the world.

Holborn Assets' experienced team of professional fully qualified advisers specialise in delivering clients quality, independent financial advice and services. Core areas of operation include: Independent Financial Services, Financial Solutions, Financial Planning, Wealth Management, Shariah Wealth, Currency Exchange, Employee Benefits, Management Services, Insurance, Investments, Protection & Insurance, Pensions, Mortgages, Offshore Services, Tax Planning, Will Writing, Pension Transfers, and QROPS.

