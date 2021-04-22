Holbrook Life Partners With Wilkins Parkinson Coalition To Bring Awareness To Parkinson's Disease Research

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holbrook Life, a collection of innovative active adult, assisted living and memory care communities, is proud to announce a brand new partnership with Wilkin's Parkinson Coalition. The goal is to bring more awareness to all neurological disorders including Parkinson's disease. One of our very own residents, Bill Wilkins, who has lived with Parkinson's for 15 years, and he says, "Education and awareness are mandatory ingredients in the journey to a cure." To date, Wilkin's Parkinsons Foundation has been able to secure over $1 Million dollars in donations to raise awareness for Parkinson's Disease.

That's why Mr. Wilkins is leveraging his career expertise in marketing and his capacity for philanthropy to create this partnership with Holbrook and Wilkins. In the past, he has successfully collaborated with Michael J. Fox Foundation, American Parkinson's Disease Association and interaction with the Emory Neurology Movement Disorder department. For the month of April, in recognition of Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month, Holbrook Woodstock community staff are all wearing the stylized red tulip, with distinctive leaves shaped like the letters "P" and "D", it is becoming the nationally recognized symbol for Parkinson's Disease awareness.

In all of our Holbrook Life communities, we are dedicated to service, inspiration and living life to the fullest. Family, Passion and faithful service are our pillars of philosophy. Well-Being is at the core of living life to the fullest. We have created amenities to support our residents, with a well-being center including hydrotherapy. Among the benefits of hydrotherapy for neurological patients are improved balance and stability, lumbar stabilization and increased endurance, strength and range of motion.

Giving back to the community is a priority at Holbrook Life. We know partnering with organizations like Wilkins Parkinson's Coalition will make a difference in finding a cure not only for Parkinson's disease, but so many other neurological disorders affecting our own residents and those in our community.

