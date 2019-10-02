HOLD is Launching a Zero-Fee Crypto Exchange With Free Debit Card

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HOLD.io has announced that its forthcoming crypto and cash exchange app with free Debit card is now available. This follows the conclusion of its successful beta program with a number of early supporters in August.

The HOLD mobile app for iOS and Android is now available in 36 countries across Europe following its launch. The Euro cash accounts can simply be topped up with a customer's bank account located in the SEPA-region.

HOLD

The app will initially support Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin; and all of these currencies can be accessed from this all-in-one mobile app. Using the HOLD app, customers are able to instantly buy, sell, and exchange crypto and cash anywhere at great rates and with zero fees.

Providing a user-friendly and secure experience, the HOLD mobile app offers the perfect experience for anyone from cryptocurrency newcomers to seasoned enthusiasts.

The HOLD Debit Card has been made possible through a partnership with Contis, meaning users can sell crypto, and utilize a leading payment network used by over 46 million merchants around the globe.

Crypto funds can be exchanged into cash immediately with zero fees and without the need for any bank transfers because they can spend the cash using their HOLD Debit card. Users also have complete control over when they exchange their crypto for cash instead of this occurring automatically at the point of purchase.

The card will be available to order throughout the European Economic Area, with just three exceptions: Austria, Ireland and Spain. Ordering a HOLD card in these countries will be added as soon as possible.

Guilherme Almeida, CTO at HOLD, said the following about the release:

"HOLD is backed by an incredibly strong team and after months of hard work, we are very excited about our public launch. We are aiming high to provide our customers with the best app experience in the market allowing them to buy, sell and exchange crypto and spend cash using their HOLD Debit card whenever and wherever they want. We like to call it their 'all-in-one exchange in their pocket!'"

Security is of the utmost importance to HOLD, and as such: the HOLD mobile app has been built from the ground up to be a secure way for storing your cryptocurrency. BitGo, the world's leading cryptocurrency custodian, is used to store your crypto and keep it safe.

HOLD is authorised to conduct its services in accordance with Article 62 of the Virtual Financial Assets Act (Chapter 590 of the Laws of Malta) (the "Act") and shall be applying for its VFA Class 3 Licence from the Malta Financial Services Authority in November 2019 in accordance with the law. HOLD remains bound to provide its services in accordance with the terms and principles established in the Act and applicable law.

Whilst also being PCI DSS compliant which means keeping card details secure at all times, HOLD also employs identity verification technology from Onfido, along with state-of-the-art fraud and money laundering prevention systems including Chainalysis for blockchain AML checks.

The HOLD app received a significant overhaul with regards to functional and aesthetic design earlier this month. These significant improvements, along with revealing the much-coveted design of the HOLD Debit card, represents the first in a long series of scheduled preparatory activities in the run-up to launching a full marketing campaign.

Availability

HOLD mobile app will be available in the following countries upon launch:

Andorra , Austria , Belgium , Bulgaria , Croatia , Cyprus , Czech Republic , Denmark , Estonia , Finland , France , Germany , Greece , Hungary , Iceland , Ireland , Italy , Latvia , Liechtenstein , Lithuania , Luxembourg , Malta , Monaco , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Portugal , Romania , San Marino , Slovakia , Slovenia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , and Vatican City .

The HOLD Debit Card can be ordered to the following countries upon launch:

Belgium , Bulgaria , Croatia , Cyprus , Czech Republic , Denmark , Estonia , Finland , France , Germany , Greece , Hungary , Iceland , Italy , Latvia , Liechtenstein , Lithuania , Luxembourg , Malta , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Portugal , Romania , Slovakia , Slovenia , Sweden , and the United Kingdom .

About HOLD

HOLD is a cryptocurrency FinTech startup that makes crypto accessible by enabling users to seamlessly sell, buy and exchange crypto and cash. The company's vision is driven by #ZeroFeeCrypto, an initiative to remove unnecessary fees from crypto. The company also offers a HOLD Debit card. Having started in early 2018, HOLD has a team of approximately 20 people based in London, Porto, Barcelona and Malta.

The target market for HOLD includes experienced, novice and new cryptocurrency users.

Our Culture

Being a startup, especially in the crypto space, means HOLD is working in a very exciting area of FinTech. We work hard, play hard and are flexible with how each team member contributes. "Get things done" accurately describes our work culture and attitude to accountability, but naturally within a supportive, super-collaborative environment.

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Chara Oikonomidou

Contact Email: press@hold.io

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

About Bitcoin PR Buzz: As the world's first cryptocurrency and Bitcoin PR service and newswire, Bitcoin PR Buzz has helped over 800 satisfied clients to reach their goals during its 7 years of service. To get your project featured on some of the world's top Crypto and mainstream news sites, visit Bitcoin PR Buzz today.

Related Images

daobet-game-of-stakes.png

DAOBet Game of Stakes

SOURCE HOLD