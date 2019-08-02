Hold on to Summer at the Outer Banks

"You can snag an expansive 3 to 5 bedroom estate just a few steps from the ocean for between $2,000 and $3,000 for a seven-night stay, and there are plenty of family-friendly condos around $1,500 for a week," according to Nate Nuzzo, Marketing Manager of Outer Banks Realty . "That works out to around $100 a night per room, which is as good as it gets anywhere on the coast in summer. You don't have to leave your dog back home, either, with pet-friendly rentals being so prevalent down here!" Hotels and other lodging providers are offering their own packages to incentivize travelers explains Wendy Murray, Director of Sales and Marketing for Sanderling Resort . "There are so many activities and day trips to consider. Our Buy Four Nights and Get 1 Night Free promotion gives you more time to explore the area and catch an extra sunset."

"There have been some big developments this year that even our biggest fans of the area are seeing for the first time this season," Nettles points out. "The brand new Marc Basnight Bridge connecting Hatteras Island to the rest of the OBX is being applauded by visitors for its wide berth and wonderful views of the Atlantic Ocean; you have the all-new visitor center experience at Wright Brothers National Memorial; the new Ocracoke Express Passenger Ferry is taking people on day trips without the long vehicle ferry lines; and there have been a number of new restaurants opening and even a new Marriott hotel. If you've already been to the OBX this summer, come back this fall. It keeps getting better."

