Holding the President Accountable: My Republican Duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. George Flinn, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, today announced an extended platform on Americans having a responsibility to question everything. Furthermore, as Republicans, Dr. Flinn sees it as their collective duty to hold Washington and the President accountable. The President and his Republican Party, like the rest of the nation, can do better.

Rather than attacking people who disagree, Dr. Flinn believes Republicans should focus on selling their ideas. Instead of dividing the nation, Americans must unite.

"Unlike my opponents, I will not blindly follow any person, just because they are in a position of power," said Flinn. "I will represent conservative Tennessee values at all times, whether or not others in Congress, the Senate, or even my own party agree."

Dr. Flinn is requesting that the President stop tweeting all but urgent messages. He remains focused on helping the President understand that many of his tweets needlessly divide the American people and give fuel to liberal policy makers' arguments, instead of promoting his conservative solutions. While the people around him who are more concerned with power won't make that request, Dr. Flinn will. President Trump is a prominent leader of the free world. What he says has a drastic effect not only on the United States, but others as well.

Dr. Flinn plans to vote for Trump, and he fully and passionately supports his conservative policies. According to Flinn, the President has put the U.S. back into a preeminent spot on the world stage. However, his tweets and other communication should be well-timed and related to his policy. There should be no more time spent wasting the impact he has by telling the world his every thought.

"As a conservative, it is my job to push solutions that I know will benefit Americans," said Flinn. "This is why if anyone, even my own party or the President himself, stands in the way of implementing long-lasting conservative policies, I will not hesitate to speak up and do what I know is right. I will question our leaders and hold them accountable, as I hope people will hold me accountable if I am elected for the U.S. Senate."

