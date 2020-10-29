Holiday 2020: Macerich Properties Offer Holiday Shopping Just Right For This Year

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation's leading owners, operators and developers of one-of-a-kind retail properties in top markets, today detailed plans and protocols designed to ensure holiday shoppers have peace of mind at its retail properties nationwide.

"Because we've put people's well-being first, shoppers can feel great at Macerich retail properties this holiday season," said Olivia Bartel Leigh, Executive Vice President, Portfolio Operations and People, Macerich. "People can have real peace of mind thanks to our professional operations and updated protocols that create a welcoming, healthful environment. At Macerich, we're looking forward to a productive holiday season that is comfortable, fun and festive for everyone."

Putting Wellness First at Macerich

A skilled operator with decades of experience, Macerich adheres to high operating standards and now has new protocols in place to meet today's needs. These include intensified cleaning and sanitizing, plus the use of electrostatic sprayers; providing masks at all properties as needed and requiring mask-wearing at nearly all properties in compliance with state and local requirements; social distance queuing, path of travel, security, deliveries, and furniture placement per industry best practices and CDC recommendations. Macerich properties now also feature enhanced, high-quality HVAC systems with hospital-grade filtration.

As well, retailers have made a number of key changes to promote health and well-being at their stores. These range from contactless payment options and plexiglass shields at the point of sale to social distancing, mask requirements and more.

More Choices, More Convenience for Shoppers

Retailers at Macerich centers now are offering people a wide variety of convenient ways to tailor the shopping experience so they can shop where, how and when they choose. Important this year, extended shopping center hours, both early and late, give shoppers more choices about planning their visits to avoid crowds and enjoy maximum comfort and convenience.

Other new and expanded options include more curbside pickup and dining takeout, buy online/pick up in store, and opportunities to shop by appointment, both in person and virtually.

In 2020, retailers have prepared for an extended holiday shopping season that has already begun, with special promotions and opportunities for people to plan their shopping trips over a longer time frame as another way to avoid crowds.

This year, Macerich shopping centers will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will welcome shoppers with extended hours the day after Thanksgiving – open Friday, Nov. 27, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Further information on curbside pickup and other convenient shopper options, as well as special hours, Macerich's popular Holiday Sweepstakes and more is available on mall websites.

"Macerich and our retailers are ready to welcome everyone with thorough wellness protocols, large, well-ventilated interior spaces and even state-of-the-art traffic-counters and door greeters at some properties to ensure capacity requirements are never exceeded," added Bartel Leigh. "Importantly, our retailers also have added to the many 'shop your way' options that give people more choices. Certainly, things will be a little different this year, but our properties as always will offer a wonderful holiday experience alongside easy, flexible ways to shop now."

Updated Santa Protocols

Macerich centers also will be offering an updated version of a longstanding holiday tradition, live visits with Santa. This year, Santa and his young visitors will be wearing masks and maintaining a healthful distance, in a contactless experience that has been fully re-designed to meet the moment. Reservations are encouraged through mall websites.

"People are hungry for things in life that feel 'normal,' and comfortable environments for holiday shopping – places that have been thoughtfully adapted for today's health concerns – are exactly what Macerich is delivering in 2020," added Bartel Leigh.

