Holiday Classic LightKeeper Pro® TV Spot is the Gift that Keeps on Giving

GLENVIEW, Ill., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With just days left until Christmas, the LightKeeper Pro has proven to again be the number one holiday light set repair tool for fixing light sets, pre-lit décor, and artificial Christmas trees.

With just days left until Christmas, the LightKeeper Pro has proven to again be the number one holiday light set repair Tweet this The LightKeeper Pro TV Spot has run nationally every holiday season for eight years straight, qualifying it as a bona fide holiday classic.

Ulta-Lit, the company behind this complete incandescent light set repair tool, has optimized its marketing strategies to best capture decorators during the short holiday season and increase awareness that a light set repair tool even exists. With the addition of the LED Keeper as the LED light set repair tool in 2012, Ulta-Lit Tree Company was officially able to announce they had become the Ultimate in Light Set Repair.

In 2015, DeCosmo tapped Andrew Krause, Founder and CEO of AKA Partners, to refresh the LightKeeper Pro brand while still highlighting the relatively new LED Keeper. Together, they created what is now an iconic holiday commercial. The LightKeeper Pro TV spot has run nationally every holiday season for eight years straight, qualifying it as a bona fide holiday classic.

"Ulta-Lit is a small, family-owned business that experiences the normal struggles of determining how to invest in marketing, advertising and public relations wisely," said Krause. "I saw a good product, a good story and knew there was a way for us to help elevate their vision."

AKA produced the spot to demonstrate how the LightKeeper Pro illuminates bulbs and brings the Christmas magic back to life. "We now have more than six million satisfied customers who have relied on our light set repair tools to fix their Christmas lights quickly and easily," said John DeCosmo, CEO of Ulta-Lit Tree Company.

While Ulta-Lit continues to utilize the classic TV spot in their advertising each year, they also collaborate with LightSpeed PR out of New Jersey to share holiday lighting tips, do's and don'ts of decorating, and promote Ulta-Lit's quality customer service provided through their toll-free hotline.

The LightKeeper "Pros" are standing by the Holiday Hotline with tips to make sure your holidays continue to stay bright. These highly trained technicians are at your service year-round and seven days a week between Thanksgiving and Christmas: 888-ULTA-LIT (858-2548). Ulta-Lit's light set repair tools are available at over 10,000 stores in North America every holiday season, as well as online at UltaLit.com and elsewhere.

About Ulta-Lit Tree Company

Ulta-Lit Tree Company is based in Glenview, IL and was founded in 1996 as a pioneer in affordable artificial Christmas Trees. Today, Ulta-Lit is the only trusted supplier of light set repair tools. The LightKeeper Pro – the complete tool to fix incandescent light sets, was introduced to the marketplace in 2004. In 2012, the LED Keeper for the repair of LED light sets was brought to market and helped to complete Ulta-Lit's vision of becoming the Ultimate in Light Set Repair.

SOURCE Ulta-Lit Tree Company