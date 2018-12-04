Holiday drunk driving deaths are on the rise and experts caution this December could be particularly deadly

DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Drunk driving remains the leading killer on U.S. roads, and holidays can be especially deadly. Forty-four percent* of traffic fatalities on some days between Christmas and New Year's Day are caused by drunk driving. Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) warns there could be an additional spike in drunk driving deaths this December because the holidays fall at the beginning of the week.

"Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day fall on Monday and Tuesday this year," says incoming MADD National President Helen Witty. "This means long weekends for many people, and we know that fewer working days can mean more days celebrating and potentially more drunk driving crashes nationwide. For this year especially, we want to remind people that one of the best gifts you can give, is to get home safely."

This December, MADD is joining ride sharing company Uber to promote safe rides home and help curb rising holiday casualties. Through their #ReasonsToRide campaign, MADD and Uber remind the public that there are absolutely #NoExcuses to drive impaired, only #ReasonsToRide, get home safely and not endanger others on the roads.

Uber suggests people download its ride sharing app, or explore other public transportation alternatives, before they head out to holiday get-togethers.

"There is never an excuse to drink and drive. Whether it's a holiday or any day, there is always a bus, a train or a ride share option just moments away," says Kate Parker, head of Trust and Safety Initiatives at Uber. "We are proud of our long-standing partnership with MADD to help encourage people to be safe and remind them of the #ReasonsToRide."

MADD and Uber are encouraging drivers and riders to post their own photos and comments about getting home safely using hashtags #ReasonsToRide and #NoExcuses. For more tips to ensure safe holidays, visit madd.org/reasonstoride.

*According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Founded in 1980 by a mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver, Mothers Against Drunk Driving is the nation's largest nonprofit working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking. MADD has helped to save 380,000 lives, reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50 percent and promote designating a non-drinking driver. The MADD Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving® calls for law enforcement support, ignition interlocks for all impaired driving offenders and advanced vehicle technology. MADD has provided supportive services to nearly one million drunk and drugged driving victims and survivors at no charge through local victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line, 877-MADD-HELP. Visit madd.org or call 877-ASK-MADD for more information.

Contact:

Becky Iannotta

202.600.2032

becky.iannotta@madd.org

SOURCE Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Related Links

https://www.madd.org

