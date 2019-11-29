Holiday Entertaining Tips With Parker Wallace on Tips on TV

ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Holiday Party Season is here, and that means office parties, family, friends and plenty of entertaining. Parker Wallace shared some timely holiday party tips.

BETTER VERSIONS OF HOLIDAY RECIPES

Parker Wallace Gives Her Advice for Making Holiday Entertaining Easier

Make holiday treats with quality ingredients. One secret is truwhip, a better-for-you whipped topping without hydrogenated oils or high fructose corn syrup. It does not have unnatural flavors, colors or preservatives and comes in three gluten-free varieties; original, skinny and vegan. The truwhip's vegan recipes can be enjoyed by guests who eat plant-based diets. Like a Pumpkin Pie Parfait or Hot Cocoa with a truwhip star. You can find truwhip in the freezer aisle of a local grocery store or use their store locator at truwhip.com.

GO-TO BEVERAGES FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Stellabrate the holidays with America's favorite semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wine Stella Rosa! These award-winning wines come in a variety of juicy flavors like the original Rosso with strawberry notes, Black which is bursting with dark berries, or Peach to pair perfectly with desserts. Stella Rosa Prosecco is the perfect party starter. Add Stella Rosso Lux and Black Lux to sparkling wine to give it a fruity twist. They come in beautiful tins, perfect for holiday gifting and minis for fun stocking stuffers! Use them to make delicious cocktails. For fun recipes, like Candy Cane Lane, go to stellarosa.com.

SATISFYING A HOLIDAY SWEET TOOTH AND WATCHING CALORIES

82% of Americans are looking to reduce the amount of sugar in their diet but doing so during the holidays can be extremely challenging. Lily's Sweets helps reduce sugar intake without giving up something like delicious chocolate. For example, swapping in Lily's Chocolate Chips in a favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe reduces the overall sugar in the recipe by the equivalent of 25 teaspoons of sugar, without sacrificing amazing taste. They make delicious, no-sugar-added chocolate and confections that family and friends will obsess over. Go for that everyday indulgence and enjoy the sweet life without the guilt this holiday season and visit: lilys.com

MAKING THE TURKEY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

The fastest, easiest, safest way to fry turkey is with The Big Easy Oil-Less Turkey Fryer from Char-Broil. Char-Broil makes "the Most Forgiving Grills on Earth" and they've incorporated the same Char-Broil TRU-Infrared cooking technology found in their amazing gas grills into The Big Easy. That's how The Big Easy helps you make the perfect turkey every time with tender crispy skin. The Big Easy is an oil-less fryer, no need to worry about the extra calories and stress of clean up. Plus, The Big Easy frees up precious oven space by allowing the delicious main dish to be cooked outdoors. They have some great deals at Char-Broil. For more information, visit: charbroil.com

Contact: tipsontv@gmail.com

Related Images

lifestyle-expert-parker-wallace.png

Lifestyle Expert, Parker Wallace

Parker Wallace Gives Her Advice for Making Holiday Entertaining Easier

SOURCE Tips on TV