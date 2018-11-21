Holiday Gift Giving Cision Roundup

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following roundup is a collection of stories dealing with holiday gift giving and is appropriate for special sections and for general use.

1. ALTR Created Diamonds Launches Holiday 2018 Collection

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Glowing candles, tinsel, shimmering lights – the holiday season is full of things that sparkle, and Industry leader, ALTR Created Diamonds believes that your gifts should be no exception. Today the company best known for their brilliant Type IIA created diamonds releases their signature holiday collection, providing consumers with high quality, authentic created diamond jewelry to celebrate this festive season.

2. Meijer Expands Top Toy List for 2018 Holiday Season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Meijer will have more of the hottest toys on its wish list.

3. Embrace Holiday Shopping, Avoid Customer Service Frustration

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are seeking personal, friendly connections in their retail experiences and the Saturday following Thanksgiving offers them exactly that. Sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to step back from the frenzy of massive franchises and e-commerce websites, and celebrate independent "Main Street" businesses. In 2017, 108 million shoppers spent nearly $13 billion at indie retailers on Small Business Saturday.

4. SunTrust: Americans Say Pressure to Spend Zaps Holiday Vibe

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of Americans (49 percent) are feeling pressure to spend more than they can afford this season, up from 46 percent last year, according to an annual holiday survey by SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI).

5. Shopbrain Launches AI-Powered Shopping Assistant in the U.S. & Canada Ahead of Holiday Season

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopbrain today announces the launch of its latest product - an AI-powered shopping assistant that helps online shoppers find the best price in seconds - in the U.S. and Canada. The browser extension can be easily added to Chrome and automatically activates when users browse for products online, searching other retailers across the web to find the best price on their chosen products in seconds.

6. eBay Unveils Its First-Ever Toy Book and Gives Holiday Shoppers a Single Destination for Rare, Retro and Right Now Toys

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay , the world's most dynamic marketplace, today delivers its first-ever holiday Toy Book and the only holiday offering that combines rare, retro and right now toys for kids of all ages. The Toy Book ( ebay.com/Toybook ) is bursting with a unique selection of must-have and one-of-a-kind toys.

7. Lick Lick Pad™: The Original Dog Distraction Device Is Available on Amazon and for Retailers

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Making bath time fun for the nearly 90 million dogs in the U.S. With a little peanut butter, the Lick Lick Pad becomes the ultimate delicious distraction. Now, your dog will have something to do while getting washed, dried or groomed other than trying to escape.

8. Enjoy Going To Movies This Holiday Season With Atom Tickets The Ultimate Movie Ticketing App

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for movie-going, and Atom Tickets, the social movie ticketing platform, has got movie fans covered. With so many must-see blockbusters about to hit theaters, from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald to Aquaman to Mary Poppins Returns, Atom's core offering makes it the easiest movie app for buying tickets and concessions ahead of time, sharing showtimes with friends and paying separately.

9. Jessie James Decker Partners With eBay to Curate the Ultimate Holiday Toy List for Charity to Benefit Save the Children

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay , the world's most dynamic marketplace, and singer and mom of three, Jessie James Decker joins forces to deliver holiday cheer to children in need with Save the Children. Decker reveals all the toys on her family's wish list, exclusively curating the ultimate toy list on eBay for Charity with all proceeds benefiting Save the Children.

10. Chicago Lighthouse Industries Offers Meaningful Employment for People Who Are Blind

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for holiday gift-giving, Chicago Lighthouse Industries is offering a new line of colorful fashion and favorite city clocks, made by people who are blind or visually impaired. Perfect for home, school or office, the clocks come in a wide variety of bright colors, designs, and patterns.

11. Spalding Launches U-DESIGN Custom Basketball Application on Spalding.com for the Holiday Season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spalding® announced today the launch of its newest e-commerce feature "U-DESIGN," a basketball customization platform available exclusively at Spalding.com. U-DESIGN offers consumers the opportunity to design and personalize a Spalding® iconic basketball, in a unique and interactive online experience. From the gold-standard NBA Official Game Ball to the Spalding® TF-1000™ Series, Spalding.com's new online feature delivers consumers a menu of design options from which to select, including all thirty (30) individual National Basketball Association (NBA) team logos as well as the popular throwback Hardwood Classic® retro NBA team logos.

