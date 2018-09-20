Holiday Gift Giving I Cision Roundup

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following roundup is a collection of stories dealing with holiday gift giving and is appropriate for special sections and for general use.

1. New Research from Blis Uncovers U.S. Consumer Shopping Plans Ahead of the Holidays

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blis , the global pioneer in advanced location data technology, today announced the launch of a new research report titled A 2018 Holiday Shopping Outlook: How and Where Consumers Will Buy During the Most Wonderful Time of the Year , which uncovered how American consumers are planning to shop this holiday season. For many this year, gift buying will be status quo; those who are changing their habits, though, plan to spend less money and shop more online. Interestingly enough, of the 18.7% of shoppers who plan to spend more money this year at the holidays, 64.5% are likely to spend anywhere from 10-40% more than expected if a physical retail location is holding a holiday sale.

2. New NFL Bluetooth® Ugly Christmas Sweater Has Fans Dancing Into The Holiday Spirit

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forever Collectibles (FOCO) introduce today the first series of Bluetooth enabled ugly Christmas sweaters. It's never too early to prepare for ugly Christmas sweater season, and if you're a sports fan, the time is now. The officially-licensed knitted NFL team light-up Bluetooth sweaters for the 2018 holiday season have arrived! The sweaters, debuting this fall with the National Football League, will also be released across all major professional and collegiate sports and availability will vary by team and league later this fall.

3. InComm's 2018 Holiday Index: Gift Givers Are Most Likely to Give Gift Cards and Do In-Store Shopping This Holiday Season

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm, a leading prepaid product and payments technology company, today released its 2018 Holiday Index, which found that gift cards and in-store shopping are important and meaningful parts of the holiday experience. The survey of nearly 2,500 U.S. consumers also concluded that pairing a gift card with another item for the recipient is an increasing trend among holiday shoppers that is leading to incremental sales for retailers.

