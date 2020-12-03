NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following roundup is a collection of stories dealing with Holiday Gift Giving and is appropriate for special sections and for general use.

For each story included in this package, you will find the first paragraph of the release below, as well as its headline linked to the full text.

Holiday Gift Giving II







Package Name Slug Distribution Date Last-Minute Holiday Gift Giving Last-Minute Gifts December 17th

Holiday Gift Giving II Cision Roundup

1. Stryve Biltong Debuts The World's Meatiest Gift

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, Stryve , the all-natural, good-for-you meat snack, has debuted The World's Meatiest Gift, the go-all-out holiday gift for the most obsessed, most dedicated meat-lover in your life.

2. "Sleigh" your holiday shopping with UniKeep's Holiday Gift Guide

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday shopping season is here, and if you have a hobbyist or collector in your life, mark your shopping list done with decorative hobby and collection binder kits from UniKeep's Holiday Gift Guide.

3. Celebrate The Season With New Holiday Items From Ferrero

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you are looking for thoughtful gift ideas, stocking stuffers, decorating inspiration or fun family recipe traditions, Ferrero's seasonal lineup offers something for everyone on your list this year. All throughout the holiday season, consumers can get their hands on new items and upgrades to returning favorites and head to Ferrero's Pinterest page for creative inspiration to celebrate, along with shoppable pins to make it easy to order exactly what you need.

4. The Big Cheese Launches With New E-Commerce Website To Sell Its Premium 12- To 15-Year Aged Sharp Cheddar Cheese This Holiday Season

PLYMOUTH, Wis., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross that hard-to-shop-for person off your holiday gift list, because who doesn't love cheese? Today, The Big Cheese has made its debut and launched its e-commerce website, offering a premium 12- to 15-year aged Wisconsin cheddar cheese direct to customers to be enjoyed this holiday season.

5. Bunker Labs Releases Its Holiday Gift Guide Featuring Veteran-Owned and Military Spouse-Owned Small Businesses

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For Shop Small Business Saturday, Bunker Labs has released its first-ever Gift Guide featuring small businesses owned by military veterans and military spouses.

