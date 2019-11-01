Holiday Gift Guide: Planet Smoothie Gift Card Deals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Planet Smoothie will be offering new gift card deals for the holidays.

From November 1 – November 28, customers will receive a $10 bonus gift card when they purchase $40 in gift cards online*.

The gift card celebration continues from November 29 – December 6, customers will receive a $15 bonus gift card for every $50 in gift cards purchased online^.

Last minute gift givers, have no fear as the gift card promotion continues from December 7 – December 31. Customers will receive a $10 bonus gift card when they purchase $40 in gift cards on PlanetSmoothie.com*.

*Offer available ONLINE ONLY from 11/1/19-11/28/19 & 12/7/19-12/31/19 while supplies last. Additional restrictions apply. ©2019 Kahala Franchising, LLC. All rights reserved.

^Offer available ONLINE ONLY from 11/29/19-12/6/19 while supplies last. Additional restrictions apply. ©2019 Kahala Franchising, LLC. All rights reserved.

WHERE: PlanetSmoothie.com

