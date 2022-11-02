Holiday Gift Guide Recommendations From Consumer Product Events

Haute Couture Kitchenware, Personalized Jewelry, Culinary Treats, Bedroom Luxury

MALIBU, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Product Events, matchmaker for products and press, presents their favorite products for holiday gift guide consideration and those planning product roundups and reviews:

Blue Orange Games – For ages eight and up, Bag of Chips is an addictively fun push-your-luck party game packaged in a snack-looking chip bag.

British M Annatto Hair Oil - Award-winning luxury Korean salon brand's styling oil, is vegan and made with Amazonian Annatto as well as organic Pumpkin and Argan Oils.

British M Gentle Flex Brush – A wet hairbrush from cult K-beauty brand that the Allure Beauty Awards named "Best of 2022," this patented brush is a standout for curly or textured hair to easily detangle.

CannaBestDog – This maker of CBD dog treats, is pioneering use of an ice-water infusion to extract the full spectrum hemp oil used in its products.

Carmel Berry – is a woman- owned business with a farmer focus to create fresh pressed elderberry products that support the values of health and sustainability.

Cult Crackers – Recognized by Good Housekeeping as the "Best Gluten-Free Crackers," these little squares of crunchy goodness are packed with flavor from six powerhouse seeds and crafted by hand in small batches.

Diplomacy Worldwide – is a streetwear brand delivering reflective messages of unity and hope as "thoughtwear."

Sin – Serves up custom cakes and sinful desserts. Sin's Assorted Brownie and Krispy Packs are filled with dark Dutch chocolate brownies and marshmallow krispies.

Emile Henry - The Emile Henry Cheese Baker makes stunning, baked cheese recipes including melted brie-based appetizers and mini-fondue or French 'raclette' style dinners.

JK Adams - The Maple Serving Board with oval handle is a plank style board designed for serving appetizers. The Formula 67 paste is a food safe wood conditioner made from coconut oil, organic carnauba wax, and beeswax.

Oaktown Spice Shop – Oaktown Spice Shop's Avocado Toast Gift Box serves up four artisanal spice blends to satiate this year's most popular food trends, including Umami Sea Salt and Za'atar.

The Original PeachSkinSheets ® - Featuring unique moisture-wicking, temperature-controlled fabric, this highly engineered bedding ensures hot sleepers stay cool and cold sleepers stay cozy.

The Jam Stand - Brooklyn's happiest food company, announces its 2022 holiday slate of delicious fruit spreads: the brand-new Strawberry Jalapeño, and fan-favorite, Blueberry Bourbon.

Still Standing Spray - is a natural, drug free and cooling foot spray made with Aloe, Ilex, and Arnica used by celebrity stylists for grooming kits.

Sallyrose - Licensed brand jewelry from Disney, Hello Kitty, Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel, and DC Comics, the new collection of personalized initial necklaces feature Hello Kitty and Minnie Mouse.

tinyB Chocolate – the San Francisco-based chocolatier specializing in Brazilian Brigadeiros (creamy relative of the chocolate truffle), is launching their Holiday Chocolate Truffle Creation Kits to make snowmen, trees and wreaths.

