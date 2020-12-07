HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE: UNIQUE IDEAS TO MAKE THE SEASON MERRY AND BRIGHT

FIND GREAT DEALS IN YOUR LOCAL COMMUNITY: Facebook Marketplace is an easy, convenient way to shop for gifts within your community and budget -- from one-of-a-kind gifts like custom cutting boards and personalized ornaments, to hard-to-find items like bicycles and fitness equipment. It's easy to search: just type in what you're looking for, then filter by location and price. You can also save your search to get notifications when similar items pop up nearby and communicate with sellers via Messenger. Remember to always follow local guidelines on health, safety, and physical distancing. You can also use electronic payments, such as Facebook Pay.

SEARCH FOR THOUGHTFUL, PRACTICAL GIFTS: Tis the season where safety on the roads is top of mind for many drivers. When dealing with unpredictable weather, all-weather tires help your car perform better, no matter the conditions on the road. Different from an all-season tire, the Hankook Kinergy 4S2 is an all-weather tire that features excellent performance in the rain and snow, complete with a Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake rating – meaning it's been tested under extreme winter conditions. Safety is the best gift you can give someone, and that has extra meaning this year. It's a great option for those who live in climates that don't necessarily require snow tires, but want to be prepared for occasional snow, sleet and ice.

GIFTS THAT GIVE BACK: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is in its annual Thanks and Giving holiday campaign when more than 60 leading brands ask people to donate while they shop and some offer great gift items that give back to benefit their lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.® All of the beautiful items available have been inspired by St. Jude patient art. Academy Sports is offering winter apparel that comes in all sizes, including adult and youth. There are also beautifully crafted ornaments available at Pottery Barn Kids. 25% of the purchase price for these items benefit this wonderful charity. Longtime partner Kay Jewelers and Jared the Galleria of Jewelry offer a plush, which is a collector's item dating all the way back to the first one in 1999. This year's plush is $13.99 and available in-store only until December 24. No less than $7 of each plush will benefit the charity's mission.

THINK AHEAD AND OUT-OF-THE BOX: For those who are looking forward vacationing in 2021, the gift of travel is a great option! And when people are comfortable returning to travel, they can do so with the peace of mind of Hilton's CleanStay program, offering contactless digital check-in and upgraded cleaning and sanitizing measures. Their new La Romana All-Inclusive Resort in the Dominican Republic is the ideal destination for adult or family fun! Nestled on one of the islands most pristine beaches, the resort features exquisite accommodations, gourmet dining and a wealth of amenities and activities for every age and interest. And guests have a choice between an All-Inclusive Adult Only Resort, or an All-Inclusive Family Resort.

