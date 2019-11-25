Holiday Gifting Made Easy

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) No matter who you're buying for this year, putting some extra thought into the personality and hobbies of your recipient can help brighten the holiday season. Whether your list is on the shorter side or long and complex, these gift ideas – ranging from a thoughtful card to a flavorful meal or a pretty piece of jewelry to tools for the outdoors or classroom – have you covered.

Check those names off your shopping list with even more gift ideas at eLivingtoday.com.

Photo Courtesy of Omaha Steaks Photo Courtesy of Wicked Edge

A Gift Full of Flavor

If you're looking for a gift for your food-loving family and friends this holiday season, this is the perfect package. With a sampling of Omaha Steaks favorites – including top sirloins, pork chops, gourmet burgers and filet mignons – the Tasteful Gift combo is guaranteed to please nearly any foodie on your list. Add in potatoes au gratin, caramel apple tartlets and an exclusive seasoning packet and you have a gourmet gift for the holiday season. Find more gift ideas at omahasteaks.com.

A Sharp Gift Idea

Any knife is only as good as the sharpness of its blade. This holiday season, get the outdoorsman or chef in your life a helpful tool like the Wicked Edge Go knife sharpener. Made from high-quality, aircraft-grade aluminum and stainless steel and easy to use for both new and veteran knife sharpeners, it offers guided angle control while sharpening a variety of knives, giving the user choice and control over angle and edge geometry. Find more at wickededgeusa.com.

Share Holiday Joy

Show friends and family how much they mean to you this holiday season with a Hallmark holiday card. Whether you want to share excitement with those who go all out this time of year or just let someone know he or she is loved, sending a card is a perfect way to show you care. With a variety of cards to choose from, you can find one for everybody on your list. Discover all the ways you can make the holidays brighter at Hallmark.com/Cards.

Get Her a Gift that Wows

This holiday season, give her a gift that wows with these sparkling 3-Carat Total Weight Diamond Tennis Bracelets from Helzberg Diamonds. Available in Rose Gold, White Gold and Yellow Gold, these stylish bracelets feature round brilliant-cut diamonds to help make your special someone feel like an MVP. Plus, for a limited time, you can save $1,000 through Dec. 29. Find more holiday gift ideas at Helzberg.com/Holiday-Gift-Guide.

A Splash of Scholarly Style

Make math and science a bit more stylish for your student when he or she heads back to school from the holidays. Available in 10 bold colors, the TI-84 Plus CE graphing calculator is super-slim, durable and can last up to one month on one charge. With a multitude of functions, students can use it from middle school math and science all the way through high school and into college – plus, it's accepted on college entrance exams. Find more at education.ti.com/84CE.

