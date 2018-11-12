Holiday Happenings Illuminate The Palm Beaches

LAKE WORTH, Fla., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, travelers looking to ditch the cold for a sunny, culture-filled getaway are headed to Florida's Cultural Capital® to experience an incredible selection of cultural programming for all ages and interests.

A sampling of holiday happenings in the Palm Beaches includes:

Mounts Botanical Garden shines in The Palm Beaches during the holidays with thousands of colorful lights hanging from trees – illuminating walkways, garden areas and landmark structures. Guests can enjoy the Garden of Lights through December 30, plus many other holiday happenings in The Palm Beaches.

Handel's Messiah – The Benjamin School (Palm Beach Gardens)

On Friday, December 14, celebrate the holidays with Masterworks Chorus of The Palm Beaches' presentation of G.F. Handel's Messiah. This thrilling music also includes pieces such as And the Glory of the Lord, For Unto Us a Child is Born and the Hallelujah chorus. Tickets are $25/person; $10/students.

Garden of Lights – Mounts Botanical Garden (West Palm Beach)

Through Sunday, December 30, visitors of Mounts Botanical Garden can gaze in awe as thousands of lights illuminate garden areas. Refreshments will be available every night with live dance performances and musical presentations will be held on select nights. The garden is open daily from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and tickets are available online or at the gate.

Photos with Santa – Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society (West Palm Beach)

Jolly old Saint Nick takes time out of his busy schedule to spend quality time with visitors at the zoo through Saturday, December 22. Guests can also partake in holiday cookie decorating and ride on the wildlife carousel, all of which are included with general admission.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical – Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (West Palm Beach)

The 'Most Famous Reindeer of All' comes to life on Sunday, December 23 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. Families can enjoy all of their favorite characters as the beloved classic soars onto the stage for two performances on Sunday. Tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase online and at the venue.

A Very Jewish Concert on Christmas Day – Adolph and Rose Levis Jewish Community Center (Boca Raton)

Led by Aaron Kula and featuring the sounds of Klezmer, Yiddish, Israeli and Chassidic music from Second Avenue and beyond, the renowned Klezmer Company Orchestra will perform on Tuesday, December 25 at 3 p.m. The variety show will also feature Miami vocalist Julie Jacobs and storyteller Caren Schnur Neile.

For more information on all holiday happenings in The Palm Beaches, visit palmbeachculture.com/events.

About Florida's Cultural Capital®

The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.

The Cultural Council of Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida's Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council's complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.

CONTACTS:

Matt Sessions / Nicolette Giordano Hannah Deadman-Arnst Lou Hammond Group Cultural Council of Palm Beach County 212-891-0228 / 212-891-0238 561-471-1602 matts@louhammond.com hannah@palmbeachculture.com nicoletteg@louhammond.com



SOURCE Cultural Council of Palm Beach County

Related Links

http://www.palmbeachculture.com

