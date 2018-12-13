Holiday Heaven at 7-Eleven® Stores

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. can help turn holiday madness into holiday gladness for customers who stop by to pick up gift cards, toys, stocking stuffers, festive beverages, party goods, recipe ingredients … or all of the above. Even better, most purchases earn 7Rewards® points redeemable for free stuff with the retailer's loyalty program. Perhaps best of all, shopping can be done quickly and easily while fueling up the car, stopping by for morning coffee or grabbing lunch (try the new Stuffed Meatball and Pepperoni, created by Pillsbury) on the go.

After making a list and checking it twice, it's nice to know 7-Eleven® stores stand ready with a long list of holiday helps including the latest toys, gaming gift cards for teens, gift cards for teachers and co-workers, unusual items for white elephant gift exchanges, holiday party food and beverages, sweet treats and stocking stuffers.

"7-Eleven stores are ready to answer almost any holiday need, whether customers are shopping in advance or running in to grab an unexpected gift or emergency item such as batteries at the last minute," said Jack Stout, 7-Eleven senior vice president of merchandising, marketing and demand chain. "Our stores may be small in size, but there are a lot of holiday helps packed in that small space. We find that our customers have lots of 'Oh Thank Heaven' moments this time of year."

Here's a sampling of what you'll find at 7-Eleven stores this holiday season. Selection varies by store.

Deck the Tree with Slurpee

Treat the tree to a fun, limited-edition Slurpee® cup ornament. Sold exclusively at 7-Eleven stores, the Hallmark-created ornament is a replica of the swirl design cup filled to the dome with a cherry Slurpee drink.

Toyland, Toyland

7-Eleven stores stand ready to help shoppers who have fewer retail options for toys this year. Many are priced under $10. Here's a few of the toys shoppers will find at select stores:

Dinosaurs! Slime! Surprises! Mattel's hot new Mega Construx Breakout Beasts let little dino explorers crack open an egg and discover buildable beast parts in a nest of slime.

let little dino explorers crack open an egg and discover buildable beast parts in a nest of slime. Wheeler dealer. 7-Eleven stores have perennial four-wheel favorites Hot Wheels , both multi-car packs and the Super Rig. Hot Wheels are most-collected toy in the world. 7-Eleven stores also are carrying its own collectible cars . This year's models are a 1969 Dodge Charger RT emblazoned with 7-Eleven graphics and a vintage ice truck, circa early 1900s and a throwback to 7-Eleven's early days as part of The Southland Ice Company in Dallas .

, both multi-car packs and the Super Rig. Hot Wheels are most-collected toy in the world. 7-Eleven stores also are carrying its own . This year's models are a 1969 Dodge Charger RT emblazoned with 7-Eleven graphics and a vintage ice truck, circa early 1900s and a throwback to 7-Eleven's early days as part of The Southland Ice Company in . Talking toys: Lil' Gleemerz and Jabber Pals talking pets have something to say. Mattel's Lil' Gleemerz interactive toys gleam with a rainbow-colored light-up tail and eyes. They react to voice, chat back with over 100 phrases and even talk with each other. The soft cuddly Jabber Pals respond to voice and sound by repeating laughter, singing and phrases in its own voice. It also responds to touch and nods its head. Requires 3 AAA batteries, which are included so this little critter is ready to play. For those who prefer a quieter toy, 7-Eleven stores carry plush animals in two sizes. Choose from giraffe, unicorn, dinosaur, tiger, puppy and bear.

and talking pets have something to say. Mattel's Lil' Gleemerz interactive toys gleam with a rainbow-colored light-up tail and eyes. They react to voice, chat back with over 100 phrases and even talk with each other. The soft cuddly Jabber Pals respond to voice and sound by repeating laughter, singing and phrases in its own voice. It also responds to touch and nods its head. Requires 3 AAA batteries, which are included so this little critter is ready to play. For those who prefer a quieter toy, 7-Eleven stores carry in two sizes. Choose from giraffe, unicorn, dinosaur, tiger, puppy and bear. Now the world's largest social platform for online game play, Roblox is being called the new Minecraft. The game has more than 64 million active users, and 7-Eleven stores have action figures for players who want a little reality in their virtual world.

is being called the new Minecraft. The game has more than 64 million active users, and 7-Eleven stores have action figures for players who want a little reality in their virtual world. At just $12.99 , Thunder Tumbler is an affordable radio-controlled vehicle that flips and flashes. Available in red, blue and black. Requires 4 AA batteries, also sold at 7-Eleven stores.

, is an affordable radio-controlled vehicle that flips and flashes. Available in red, blue and black. Requires 4 AA batteries, also sold at 7-Eleven stores. Funko POP! takes pop culture and turns it on its head with its collectible big-headed vinyl figures and 7-Eleven stores, as always, are carrying characters from the latest hit movies and TV shows. To coincide with the premier of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald, 7-Eleven stores have Harry Potter and friends – Hermione, Ron, Hagrid and Hedwig the Owl from Funko's plushies line. Other popular POP! vinyl characters available at participating stores include Marvel movie figures Black Panther, Thor, Groot, Iron Man and Erik Killmonger.

takes pop culture and turns it on its head with its collectible big-headed vinyl figures and 7-Eleven stores, as always, are carrying characters from the latest hit movies and TV shows. To coincide with the premier of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald, 7-Eleven stores have and friends – Hermione, Ron, Hagrid and Hedwig the Owl from Funko's plushies line. Other popular POP! vinyl characters available at participating stores include Marvel movie figures Black Panther, Thor, Groot, Iron Man and Erik Killmonger. Babies, ballet and Barbies – 7-Eleven stores have something for all the doll-lovers on Santa's list from Enchantimals Ballet Dolls to Barbie to Little Mommy Mini Baby Dolls .

to to . Classic board games and jigsaw puzzles of varying difficulties are great gifts for family members or to pass the time when winter weather forces everyone indoors … again.

Gift Cards Still No. 1

Gift cards continue to top wish lists, and 7-Eleven stores have expanded their selection to include more retailers, restaurants, general purpose, music, games and even Uber cards. 7-Eleven stores' selection includes the two cards tied for No. 1 most wanted – Vanilla Visa and Amazon. Other popular gift options include Netflix, iTunes, Xbox, PlayStation, Apple App Store and iTunes, Google, Macy's, Kohl's Home Depot, Lowe's, Fandango, AMC movie theaters, Outback Steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse, Darden restaurants (Olive Garden, Yard House, Cheddars, Longhorn Steakhouse, Seasons 52 and Bahama Breeze) … and of course, 7-Eleven!

Weird and Wacky

Whether it's for a white elephant gift exchange, older kids and teens, or the family jokester, participating 7-Eleven stores have a few quirky gifts as well – a large honking chicken; trendy chia pets featuring Bob Ross, Deadpool and Groot; Flarp noise putty; Sticky the Poo to fling at walls; and Sloth Poppers.

'Batteries Not Included' and Gadget-y Gift Solutions

For those "batteries not included" toys and gadgets, 7-Select™ batteries are available in a variety of sizes at great values.

The hottest-selling electronic accessory at 7-Eleven stores is the Long A$$ Cable. Shoppers can hook up friends and family with the 10-foot long cable for just $9.99 so they can stay connected.

so they can stay connected. Teens will love to light up their rooms with LED string lights, light boxes and neon wire, each priced at $9.99 .

. Premium quality electronic accessories are always great stocking stuffers for tech enthusiasts. Choose from Bluetooth headphones, earbuds and speakers; chargers and micro-cables, with prices ranging from $9.99 to $19.99 at participating locations.

The Elephant in the Room

For parties with a white elephant gift exchange or to swap with friends and co-workers, participating 7-Eleven stores have pre-wrapped $10 and $20 gifts. Go fun or funny with animal magnet sets, curled cup cat wine glass markers, LED pineapple lights, flashing cocktail shakers, fun ice cube trays , Moscow mule copper mug set, tote bags and a wine glass big enough to hold an entire bottle.

Stocking Stuffers: The More the Merrier

LOL Surprises! collectible mini baby dolls; Magic Pet Beads that transform from toy to fashion accessory, TY Beanie Babies and Boos, Hot Wheels cars, Burt's Bees and Chapstick gift sets, small electronics, Harry Potter beanies and socks, gift cards, lottery tickets Emoji lollipops, and holiday-themed candy and cookies – 7-Eleven stores have lots of choices to fill all the stockings, even charcoal!.

Snacks, Sweets & Treats … While visions of turkey and gravy chips dance in their heads

It's a Brownie! It's a cookie! It's Super Brookie ! 7-Eleven is bringing back its brookie, and this time it's super. They've added M&M candies to the brownie/chocolate chip cookie mashup for an over-the-top chocolate treat.

! 7-Eleven is bringing back its brookie, and this time it's super. They've added M&M candies to the brownie/chocolate chip cookie mashup for an over-the-top chocolate treat. 7-Select ™ Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookies feature Christmas and Hannukah designs – Santa, reindeer, snowflake and menorah. Santa and take-home holiday cookies at the counter near the cash register will have Santa smiling, if they don't get eaten first.

feature Christmas and Hannukah designs – Santa, reindeer, snowflake and menorah. Santa and take-home holiday cookies at the counter near the cash register will have Santa smiling, if they don't get eaten first. Decadent 7-Select™ Popcorn Mixes will be the first to disappear at any holiday party. This year's featured holiday flavors are peppermint caramel and cranberry caramel with almonds and cashews.

will be the first to disappear at any holiday party. This year's featured holiday flavors are peppermint caramel and cranberry caramel with almonds and cashews. It wouldn't be the holidays without turkey and pumpkin pie, and 7-Eleven has created both in chip form. Try 7-Select™ Turkey and Gravy- or Pumpkin Pie-flavored Kettle Potato Chips.

Premium chocolate with unusual taste profiles or add-ins are on trend. 7-Select™ Cocktail Chocolate Bars come in three varieties – dark chocolate in Moscow mule or stout, and milk chocolate bourbon.

come in three varieties – dark chocolate in mule or stout, and milk chocolate bourbon. Other sweet 7-Select™ treats include gingerbread, candy cane and salted caramel sandwich cookies; rainbow gems Christmas ribbon candy and gummy snowmen and trees.

Cheers!

Holiday parties, family get-togethers, New Year's countdowns … The winter holidays are prime wine time. Buying a nice bottle of wine or bubbly for a holiday party needn't require a trip to the grocery, liquor or warehouse store. Select 7-Eleven stores have expanded their wine lists with ultra-premium and luxury varietals, while offering quality wines to meet any budget. Prices range from $5 to $50+ to accommodate both savers and splurgers. Voyager Point® is the retailer's newest premium wine, offering an affordable price of $9.99 . Both the Sauvignon Blanc (92 points) and Cabernet Sauvignon (90 points) were gold Winners in the International Wine & Spirit Competition.

Holiday Haberdashery

Ugly sweater party? Why not accessorize with ugly sweater socks, hats, headbands, ties, light-up sunglasses and necklaces? The more, the uglier. Even beer and wine bottles and cans can be decked out in mini-ugliness. Add to the holiday party fun with mistletoe selfie sticks and photo booth prop sets so friends can post the ugliness to their favorite social media site.

A Cup of … Oh No!

For those who find themselves one, or two, ingredients short while making a favorite family recipe, 7-Eleven stores stock up on holiday must-haves and staples. Run in for whipping cream, eggs, milk, chicken broth, flour, sugar, cranberry sauce, plastic cups, paper plates, foil, food storage containers and more.

Delicious New 'Stuff'

For those who only have time to grab a quick bite and drink, 7-Eleven stores have a new hot and hearty option that is perfect for cold weather and big appetites. The Stuffed Meatball and Pepperoni brings favorite Italian foods – Italian-style pork meatballs, pepperoni, zesty marinara sauce and melted cheese – together inside an easy-to-eat buttery flaky crust. Developed and co-branded with Pillsbury, the Stuffed Meatball and Pepperoni is being offered at $2.79 for a limited time. Regular price is $3.29.

Shop, Earn Points, Get Free Stuff

Earned 7Rewards loyalty program points can be redeemed for fresh, hot and grilled food items, chips, candy, nutrition bars, and bottled drinks at participating locations. More can be earned through bonus offers listed on the 7-Eleven smartphone app. To sign up and earn points, customers can either download the app from the Apple store or Google Play, visit the 7Rewards online mobile website at 7Rewards.com or chat with the 7-Eleven Bot on Messenger.

From Store to Door

The new 7NOW™ delivery service can bring purchases directly to shoppers who don't have time even to make a stop at a nearby 7-Eleven store or simply want the extra convenience. Select and order items from within the 7NOW app in participating markets, and gifts, treats, drinks and eats will appear at the door in 45 minutes or less.

