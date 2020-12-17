Holiday Parades, Safe Connection and Help with Zoom--Immanuel Communities are Putting Senior Residents First This Season

Made possible through the non-profit organization's life enrichment teams and special animal guests from Scatter Joy Acres, the holiday parades took place Dec. 8 - 10 at the Trinity Campus (Papillion, Neb.), Pacific Springs (Omaha, Neb.), Lakeside Campus (Omaha, Neb.), Arboretum Village (Omaha, Neb.), Graceview Courtyard (Council Bluffs, Iowa), Immanuel Village Campus (Omaha, Neb.), The Landing (Lincoln, Neb.) and Yankee Hill Village (Lincoln, Neb.).

"The holidays are certainly different this year, but we're still encouraging Immanuel residents to make fantastic memories throughout the season," said Jennifer Knecht, Immanuel vice president of marketing and sales. "Balancing safety, health and wellbeing has been a primary focus for us throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We're now reinventing the holiday with opportunities for residents to celebrate, safely connect and enjoy."

The parades are just one of the ways Immanuel is encouraging residents to safely make new memories this season. Residents can participate in safe holiday activities on campus, many virtual. Family members are encouraged to get involved through a holiday-dedicated website featuring virtual activities to do with their senior loved ones and ideas on how to reinvent beloved traditions. And for senior residents worried about navigating digital devices, team members will be there to help.

"We're encouraging families to be highly involved this year," said Knecht. "We know just how important connection can be. Senior loneliness is a growing epidemic and whether it's through virtual family activities, assistance in connecting digitally, or a parade featuring live reindeer, Immanuel is putting seniors first this holiday."

Since 1887 Immanuel has been providing Christ-Centered Service to Seniors, Each Other and the Community. As a not-for-profit, serving arm of the ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) Immanuel's house of brands includes: Immanuel Classic Courtyards, Lifestyle Villages, Signature and Care Communities, Lakeside Lofts, Immanuel Pathways, Immanuel Community Foundation and The Immanuel Vision Foundation. More about Immanuel's brands: Immanuel owns and operates 14, 55+ active living, independent living, assisted living and long-term care retirement communities on nine campuses; Immanuel Pathways operates three PACE® Centers in Iowa and Neb.; the Immanuel Community Foundation, a Resident Assistance Fund provides financial assistance to independent living residents; and the Immanuel Vision Foundation extends financial support to non-profit, charitable 501(c)(3) organizations that share purposes in alignment with Immanuel's service centered mission.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Knecht

Vice President Marketing and Sales

Immanuel

1044 N 115th Street, Suite 500, Omaha, NE 68154

Telephone: (402) 829-2929

[email protected]

SOURCE Immanuel

Related Links

immanuel.com

