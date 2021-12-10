Holiday Peace Prize Contest to Distribute Christmas Cheer

SAGINAW, Mich., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness (MIIPH) is holding an essay contest to award its first annual Holiday Peace Prize to 20 deserving individuals or families. The contest is open until December 20, and winning recipients will be announced December 23. The Saginaw nonprofit encourages entries to benefit people who deserve some extra holiday cheer during the season. The contest is open until December 20 and entries can be submitted at www.miiph.org.

Anyone interested in entering can visit the MIIPH website and join as a Friend of Peace. After registering, new members will be taken to the members area, where they can learn further details. There is no fee to join MIIPH or enter the contest. Entrants can nominate an individual, a family, or themselves for one of the 20 awards that will be distributed.

MIIPH, a subsidiary of the Mridha Foundation, was founded in 2021 by Dr. Debasish Mridha, an author/physician/philanthropist who operates Michigan Advanced Neurology Center and has written five books of his quotes and inspirational verses. The organization plans to engage the world community by offering enrichment and educational content on peace, happiness, and harmony through its online learning platform.

"Words have the power to make impact and bring about positive change," says Dr. Mridha. "We want to provide a way for people in communities around the world to give holiday cheer to those who would benefit the most from it."

About MIIPH: Founded in 2021, the Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness (MIIPH) is a 501(c)(3) company and a subsidiary of the Mridha Foundation. Based in Saginaw, Mich., the Institute is dedicated to promoting peace, happiness, and harmony through education, advocacy, and conscious consideration for others. For more information, visit http://miiph.org.

