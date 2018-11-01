Holiday Prep Tips That Count: Sleepletics Provides Top Tips for a Stress-Free Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are, if anything, a feast for the eyes. But oftentimes they're overwhelming and people don't see the truly important aspects of this time of year: friends and family, giving and sharing. What can people do to actually enjoy the holidays? Easy. Slow down. Pare down. And once in a while, lay down.

You Come First!

As with any endeavor, you need to be up to the task of prepping for the holidays. The better you feel, the easier it will be to do the myriad of things necessary to make the season bright. Following are the basics:

Take a less-is-more, free-and-easy approach to holiday décor. Consider an artificial tree, streamlining decorations and incorporating all the senses, not only sight. Add fragrance with potpourri, lavender and eucalyptus wreaths. A cashmere shawl on a sofa back and silky-smooth Celliant sheets on the beds bring touch to the fore. Crackling fires and seating arrangements that allow one to hear birdsong is music to the ears. Taste, of course, abounds. Photo credit: Pexels. Get sufficient shut-eye prepping for the holidays with Celliant® Performance Sheets from Sleepletics™ - an FDA-determined medical device and general wellness product with Celliant mineral-infused fibers. They can help you to sleep easily, stay asleep and wake up refreshed, restored and energized. They're a great holiday gift too - they retail from $149.99; Celliant Pillowcases (set of two), retail from $49.99. For more information, visit: www.sleepletics.com

Eat three balanced meals a day, at the table, not on the run. Avoid sweets at home so you can enjoy them when out with others.

Exercise a minimum of a half-hour every day. It will energize you and clear your head. Team up with a friend to make it easier and more fun.

Drink water throughout the day. Among other things, water helps to maximize energy and brain function, may help with such ailments as headaches, and can aid in weight loss.

Get sufficient shut-eye. Ensure this by gifting yourself with Celliant® Performance Sheets from Sleepletics™. These luxurious, sateen-weave sheets have been scientifically proven to promote restful sleep and increase energy and stamina among other benefits. FDA-determined to be a medical device and general wellness product, they'll make you feel as beautiful as they are. They come in sophisticated shades of chalk, blue, tan and light grey.

Refine the Décor

Just because the magazines show homes brimming over with holiday splendor, doesn't mean you have to follow suit. Take a less-is-more, free-and-easy approach. How about:

An artificial tree: They're surprisingly life-like, sustainable, easy to assemble and store, and never drop pine needles on the floor.

Streamline decorations: Try big taffeta bows in bold pink, blue or purple on an all-white tree; gold and silver ornaments on a spruce. Add sparkle with electric candles and a gilded, store-bought "collar" for a neat base ready for stacking presents.

A little goes a long way: Easy to find, red or white-painted willow branches in containers festooned with tartan ribbons, wreaths, garlands and candles work for every room and create smooth transitions from one space to another.

Incorporate all the senses, not only sight: Add fragrance with potpourri, lavender and eucalyptus wreaths and sachets. A cashmere shawl on a sofa back and silky-smooth Celliant sheets on the beds bring touch to the fore. Crackling fires and seating arrangements that allow one to hear birdsong is music to the ears. Taste, of course, abounds from drinks and hors d'oeuvres to a golden, glazed turkey.

Gracious Gifting

It's easy to fall under the magical spell of the season, heeding the enticing ads and shop windows urging us to buy, buy, buy. But slow down. Take a breath. Maybe one of these suggestions is more your style:

Combine the promise to do a special favor or include a unique treat with the gift the receiver is expecting.

Think about spending some time in a local soup kitchen or animal shelter. Bring the kids along (yours or someone else's) for extra fun and a valuable life experience.

Visit sleepletics.com to gift a set of Celliant Performance Sheets to the person on your list who's said their New Year's Resolution is to be more active and get healthy or someone who has, knowingly or not, made your life better.

For more information, visit: www.sleepletics.com. Instagram/Facebook: @sleepletics. View: https://www.facebook.com/sleepletics/videos/536235340149593/

