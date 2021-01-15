Holiday Retirement celebrates 'Best of 2021 Awards' for 70 of its senior living communities

WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Retirement is pleased to announce that SeniorAdvisor.com has recognized more than a quarter of its senior living communities across 29 states, making them the senior living operator with the highest number of communities earning the award.

The annual 'Best of Awards' are presented by SeniorAdvisor.com, the largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services in North America, which provides easily accessible resources and information to help families educate themselves about senior living options and make informed decisions about senior care.

"To be recognized with this award across 70 of our communities confirms that our team members are both passionate and dedicated to our mission of helping older people live better, even during a global pandemic," said Lilly Donohue, CEO at Holiday Retirement. "We are thrilled to celebrate alongside our community winners."

The awards recognize senior living and home care providers who receive consistently high ratings and positive reviews from residents, families, and visitors. To qualify for this distinguished award, winners must have maintained an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars and have received six or more new reviews during the award period.

"During a year that challenged all of us, and particularly frontline healthcare workers, senior living communities demonstrated resilience going above and beyond to keep residents safe, healthy, and happy," said Sue Johansen, Senior Vice President, Community Network, at A Place for Mom. "Of the nearly 45,000 senior living care providers in North America currently listed on SeniorAdvisor.com and hundreds of thousands of reviews, the top 3% were recognized with this prestigious award, by providing the highest level of care that residents and their families deserve."

Holiday Retirement 2021 'Best of Senior Living' communities include:

Arlington Plaza - Arlington, TX

Ashford Court - Westland, MI

- Astor House at Springbrook Oaks - Newberg, OR

Azalea Park - Lakeland, FL

- Bear Canyon Estates - Albuquerque, NM

Belleair Towers - Clearwater, FL

Bethel Park - Bethel Park, PA

- Birch Heights - Derry, NH

Bluebird Estates - East Longmeadow, MA

Carson Plaza - Carson City, NV

- Cedar Ridge - Burlington, NC

- Chateau De Boise - Boise, ID

Colonial Harbor - Yorktown, VA

Columbus Estates - Bakersfield, CA

Country Squire - Saint Joseph, MO

Cowhorn Creek Estates - Texarkana, TX

Creekside at Shallowford - Chattanooga, TN

Crescent Heights - Concord, NC

- Cypress Woods - Kingwood, TX

Desoto Beach Club - Sarasota, FL

Devonshire Estates - Lenox, MA

Dogwood Estates - Denton, TX

Elm Park Estates - Roanoke, VA

Fleming Point - Rochester, NY

Forest Pines - Columbia, SC

- Fox Run Estates - Arlington, TX

Gardens at Wakefield – Raleigh, NC

– Golden Oaks - Yucaipa, CA

- Greeley Place - Greeley, CO

Greenwood Terrace - Lenexa, KS

Hawaii Kai - Honolulu, HI

Haywood Estates - Greenville, SC

Heritage Village - McAllen, TX

Hidden Lakes - Salem, OR

- Hunters Pointe - Helena, MT

Lighthouse Pointe - Chesapeake, VA

New England Club - Cincinnati, OH

Olympus Ranch - Murray, UT

Ormond In The Pines - Ormond Beach, FL

Paradise Springs - Spring, TX

Parkview in Allen - Allen, TX

- Parkwood Meadows - Round Rock, TX

Pinewood Hills - Flower Mound, TX

- Pueblo Regent - Pueblo, CO

Riverplace - Columbus, GA

Rock Creek - Hillsboro, OR

- Rosewood Estates - Tyler, TX

Sierra Hills - Porterville, CA

- Silver Arrow Estates - Broken Arrow, OK

Smoky Springs - Gainesville, GA

The Bonaventure - Ventura, CA

The Cambridge - Springfield, MO

- The Chateau - McKinney, TX

The Chateau at Harveston - Temecula, CA

The Fairmont - Manassas, VA

- The Inn at Cass Lake - Waterford, MI

The Jefferson - Middleton, WI

- The Lodge at Cold Spring - Rocky Hill, CT

- The Manor at Woodside - Poughkeepsie, NY

- The Palms - La Mirada, CA

The Regency House - Decatur, GA

The Springs of Escondido - Escondido, CA

- The Venetian Gardens - Venice, FL

The Woods at Holly Tree - Wilmington, NC

Vista de la Montana - Surprise, AZ

- Washington Commons - Evans, GA

Westminster - Greenville, SC

- Whealdon Estates - Baton Rouge, LA

Whispering Oaks - Hermitage, PA

Whiterock Court - Dallas, TX

About SeniorAdvisor.com

SeniorAdvisor.com is the largest consumer ratings and reviews site for senior living communities and home care providers across the United States and Canada with over 240,000 trusted, published reviews. The innovative website provides easy access to the information families need when making senior care decisions, and features reviews and advice from community residents and their loved ones. For more information, please visit www.SeniorAdvisor.com.

About Holiday Retirement

Holiday Retirement is in the business of helping older people live better. Pioneering the concept of independent senior living in 1971, Holiday Retirement has grown to help more than 30,000 residents in 43 states live better. Holiday Retirement is also recognized as a Great Place to Work®. For more information about Holiday Retirement visit www.holidayseniorliving.com.

