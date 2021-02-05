Holiday Retirement Secures Access to COVID-19 Vaccine at 100 Communities

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Retirement, one of the largest senior living providers, has recently secured access to the COVID-19 vaccine at 100 of their independent living communities. During the initial rollout of the first phase of the federal pharmacy program, only the company's seven assisted living communities were approved by the CDC, leaving the majority of communities (250+) without a vaccine provider, clinic date, or guidance on next steps.

Local and regional teams, along with assistance from the national support center, have worked around the clock to educate vaccine clinic providers that the resident population at independent living communities is among the most vulnerable. The average age of Holiday residents is 82. As an organization, Holiday does not have access to the vaccine on a national scale and the company has received no assistance from the government. Individual states and counties continue to make their own prioritizations when it comes to vaccine distribution.

"We are just as disappointed as our residents, resident family members, and community employees that independent living has not been prioritized through the federal government," said Lilly Donohue, Chief Executive Officer at Holiday. "Through our own creative local outreach, we have been able to secure providers and/or complete vaccination clinics for more than a third of our communities. Our teams have been steadfast in their desire to make good on our mission, helping older people live better, and advocating for vaccine distribution on their behalf is our top priority at this time."

Holiday's goal is to reach 100% of communities by the end of February. Each day, teams continue dialogue with state decision makers and local county health departments, grocery store pharmacies, and any other providers to request that an onsite vaccine clinic be hosted at Holiday communities. Even though the vaccine is an option in many counties for seniors by individual appointment, it may be difficult for many to attend a public vaccine clinic.



"We believe that every resident should have access to safely receive the vaccine in our community without the headache of travel, long lines, and additional risk of exposure, said Donohue. "We will continue local outreach for each community until a federal program prioritizes independent living across the nation or until access to the vaccine is provided to all Holiday Retirement communities."

If you have information regarding a vaccine provider that could conduct an onsite or group offsite COVID-19 vaccine clinic in any of the cities that Holiday Retirement operates, please call (855) 827-1518 or email [email protected]. Our community management teams are experts at hosting vaccine clinics and an onsite clinic can efficiently vaccinate 100+ people in just a few hours.

Rogers, Arkansas

Auburn, Alabama

Hoover, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama

Yuma, Arizona

Phoenix , Arizona

, Peoria, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona

Jonesboro, Arkansas

Vista, California

Pinole, California

Ventura, California

West Covina, California

Hemet, California

Temecula, California

Bakersfield, California

Fresno, California

Yucaipa, California

Merced, California

Redding, California

San Luis Obispo, California

Roseville, California

Chico, California

La Mirada, California

Palmdale, California

Redding, California

Simi Valley, California

Escondido, California

Napa, California

Modesto, California

Rancho Cucamonga, California

Visalia, California

Santa Clara, California

Lakewood, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado

Arvada, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado

Pueblo, Colorado

Denver, Colorado

Loveland, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Branford, Connecticut

Rocky Hill, Connecticut

Manchester, Connecticut

Jacksonville, Florida

Clearwater, Florida

Sarasota, Florida

Eustis, Florida

Palm Coast, Florida

Ocala, Florida

Port Richey, Florida

Pensacola, Florida

Venice, Florida

Boynton Beach, Florida

Athens, Georgia

Lawrenceville, Georgia

Macon, Georgia

Decatur , Georgia

, Columbus, Georgia

Evans, Georgia

Kihei, Hawaii

Quincy, Illinois

Springfield, Illinois

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana

Des Moines, Iowa

Urbandale, Iowa

Wichita, Kansas

Lenexa, Kansas

Topeka, Kansas

Lexington, Kentucky

Paducah, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky

Kenner, Louisiana

Shreveport, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Kittery, Maine

Lenox, Massachusetts

Chelmsford, Massachusetts

Westland, Michigan

White Bear Lake, Minnesota

Ridgeland, Mississippi

Ballwin, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri

Helena, Montana

Derry, New Hampshire

Voorhees, New Jersey

Troy, New York

Greece, New York

Glenville, New York

Poughkeepsie, New York

Fayetteville, New York

Durham, North Carolina

Cary, North Carolina

Wake Forest, North Carolina

Copley, Ohio

Strongsville, Ohio

Gahanna, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio

Beaverton, Oregon

Salem, Oregon

Roseburg, Oregon

Gresham, Oregon

Salem, Oregon

Salem, Oregon

Portland, Oregon

Salem, Oregon

Hillsboro, Oregon

Grants Pass, Oregon

Bend, Oregon

Milwaukie, Oregon

Erie, Pennsylvania

Charleston, South Carolina

Lexington, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina

Rapid City, South Dakota

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee

Dallas, Texas

McKinney, Texas

Amarillo, Texas

Longview, Texas

Houston, Texas

Texarkana, Texas

Denton, Texas

Richardson, Texas

Arlington, Texas

McAllen , Texas

, Cedar Park, Texas

Waco, Texas

Odessa, Texas

San Antonio, Texas

Spring, Texas

Round Rock, Texas

Flower Mound, Texas

Midland, Texas

Tyler, Texas

Dallas, Texas

Ogden, Utah

Murray, Utah

Orem, Utah

Richmond, Virginia

Manassas, Virginia

Chesapeake, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia

Seattle, Washington

Everett, Washington

Bellevue, Washington

Spokane, Washington

Walla Walla, Washington

Gig Harbor, Washington

Middleton, Wisconsin

Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

Cheyenne, Wyoming

