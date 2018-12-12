Holiday Shipping Deadlines

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec.18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday countdown is on and for shoppers still attacking some last-minute holiday shopping, make sure to select the right shipping options to avoid any last-minute overspending. For those who have spent the time scouring the internet for the perfect presents, RetailMeNot has compiled the delivery options from over 70 different retailers to ensure that all of the gifts make it in time this year.

Shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll, says, "Last-minute holiday shopping can be stressful, and holiday burnout is a real thing. Avoid the long lines and crazy crowds by keeping the shopping to online and use websites that offer free shipping or in-store pick up." Skirboll also reminds shoppers that time is of the essence this week. "Retailers have a few tricks up their sleeves to keep shoppers shopping, so I always encourage shoppers to set a time limit for every store they hit. Whether it's the pleasant holiday aromas or music playing throughout the store, it increases shopper's likelihood to make an impulse purchase."

For the full list of delivery options from some of the top retailers this holiday season, check out the RetailMeNot blog, The Real Deal.

Buy Online - Pick Up in Store:

Purchase a product online from the comfort of the couch, wait for the retailer to send an alert when the item is ready, and pick it up at the earliest convenience. If you haven't used this service, not only is it convenient, but it also saves you money since you aren't paying for shipping. Here are a few of the top retailers that offer this delivery option:

Apple

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Bloomingdales

Dick's Sporting Goods

Forever 21

Gap

GameStop

Home Depot

JCPenney

Kohl's

Macy's

Nordstrom

PetSmart

Target

World Market

Expedited Shipping:

Amazon: Amazon Prime offers free two-day shipping for a $99 yearly membership fee. If shoppers live in a delivery area for Amazon Prime Now, one-hour delivery is an option for select items. This year, Amazon is offering free shipping with no subscription or minimum purchase on orders delivered through the holidays.

Amazon Prime offers free two-day shipping for a yearly membership fee. If shoppers live in a delivery area for Amazon Prime Now, one-hour delivery is an option for select items. This year, Amazon is offering free shipping with no subscription or minimum purchase on orders delivered through the holidays. Barnes & Noble: For $25 , members can get free express shipping, not to mention 40% off in-store savings on hardcovers and $50 in bonus coupons.

For , members can get free express shipping, not to mention 40% off in-store savings on hardcovers and in bonus coupons. Target: From November 1, 2018 through Saturday, December 22, 2018 , shoppers receive free standard or 2-day shipping online at Target.

From through , shoppers receive free standard or 2-day shipping online at Target. Walmart: On top of free two-day shipping in the U.S. on purchases of at least $35 , Walmart is offering free two-day shipping from both third-party sellers and the retail giant itself, with no membership fee required.

Same-Day Delivery:

While Amazon and Google Express offer this in select cities with their annual memberships, other retailers like Walmart, Home Depot, Macy's and Bloomingdale's also offer same-day delivery to select locations. Head to The Real Deal for a full list of stores that offer same-day delivery:

Amazon

Cost : Non-prime members pay $9.98 for the first item and 99 cents for each additional item. Prime members pay a flat rate of $5.99.

Non-prime members pay $9.98 for the first item and 99 cents for each additional item. Prime members pay a flat rate of $5.99.

Order by : Noon in all cities except Chicago ( 7:45 a.m. ) for delivery by 9 p.m.

Noon in all cities except Chicago ( ) for delivery by 9 p.m. Nordstrom Instant Delivery

Cost : $15

$15

Order by : 1 p.m. for delivery by 8 p.m.

1 p.m. for delivery by 8 p.m. Macy ' s

Cost : $5 for orders qualifying for free shipping and $14.95 for all other orders

for orders qualifying for free shipping and $14.95 for all other orders

Order by : 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sundays

1 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sundays Target

Cost : Membership is cost-effective at $14/month or $99/year after a free two-week trial. Members get free delivery on orders over $35.

Membership is cost-effective at $14/month or $99/year after a free two-week trial. Members get free delivery on orders over $35.

Order by: During store hours (varies by location)

Order-by Dates:

The RetailMeNot guide to shipping deadlines will help ensure packages arrive on time. Many stores are offering free shipping deals throughout the holidays, but buyers beware: Just because it's free doesn't mean it will be on time. Shoppers should remember the sooner, the better. Head to The Real Deal for a full list of standard shipping deadlines and requirements.

About RetailMeNot, Inc.

RetailMeNot, Inc. (https://www.retailmenot.com/corp/) is a leading savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The company enables consumers across the globe to find hundreds of thousands of offers to save money while they shop or dine out. RetailMeNot, Inc. estimates that $4.8 billion in retailer sales were attributable to consumer transactions from paid digital offers in its marketplace in 2017, more than $560 million of which were attributable to its in-store solution. The RetailMeNot, Inc. portfolio of websites and mobile applications includes RetailMeNot.com in the United States; RetailMeNot.ca in Canada; VoucherCodes.co.uk in the United Kingdom; ma-reduc.com and Poulpeo.com in France; and GiftCardZen.com and Deals2Buy.com in North America. As wholly owned subsidiaries of Harland Clarke Holdings , RetailMeNot and Valassis, a leader in intelligent media delivery, are partnering to connect retailers and consumers through meaningful digital, mobile and print promotions both online and in store.

Media Contact:

Hillary White

RetailMeNot

hwhite@rmn.com

(832) 278-5615

SOURCE RetailMeNot

Related Links

http://www.retailmenot.com/corp/

