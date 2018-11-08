Holiday Spectacular Coming To Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, Fla., Nov 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A holiday concert will help to herald in the season when the Wilton Manors Business Association (WMBA) in conjunction with the City of Wilton Manors, presents "Holiday Spectacular In The Park" with sensational international vocalist Jonathan Hawkins and friends on Dec. 10.

The family event will feature Hawkins as well as an array of local and national talent. Confirmed artists include Yoli Mayor, Heather Lundstedt, Jennifer McClain, Tommy Paduano and LeNora Jaye and Antonio Edwards. Part-proceeds will benefit children's charities and Poverello.

"This is the perfect opportunity for the whole community to come together and share in the spirit of love, giving and caring that our one-of-a-kind island city, Wilton Manors, is known for," said Tim Moffitt, president of the Wilton Manors Business Association. "It will be a beautiful, early evening event for the whole family to enjoy top quality entertainment in one of our beautiful parks."

Jonathan Hawkins has wowed Wilton Manors audiences before with his vocal prowess, most recently directing and performing at Our Night Out, the official kickoff to Stonewall Pride in June. He is an operatically-trained singer, director and producer who became famous on Instagram for sharing his travels as he sang at sold-out shows around the world.

"I'm thrilled to be coming back to Wilton Manors for this very special holiday concert," said Hawkins, whose company, The Muse, is producing the show.

"To produce what hopefully will become an annual tradition for the first time in Richardson Park is a great honor. But what is even more exciting is the line up of talent I'll be joined by," he said. "This community is so lucky to have some really remarkable local artists, many of whom have become friends and I am overjoyed to share the stage with them, for what is surely to be an incredible evening, filled with holiday spirit!"

Tickets for the event are on sale at www.WMBA.biz. Local businesses interested in helping to sponsor this charity event are asked to contact Tim Moffitt at tmoffitt@flashbanc.com or Peter Jackson at peter@fbination.com

SOURCE The City of Wilton Manors