Holiday Travel Increases Fifteen Percent, While Puerto Rico Makes A Comeback

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Allianz Global Assistance's 2018 Top Holiday Destinations Report, American travel increased 15 percent this holiday season over last year. New York City and Cancun continue to reign as the most popular domestic and international destinations.

After reviewing American plans* to travel from December 19 to December 27, 2018, Allianz Global Assistance found that warmer-weather international getaways once again prevailed, with Cancun, Mexico; San Juan, Puerto Rico; San Jose del Cabo, Mexico; Nassau, Bahamas; and Montego Bay, Jamaica, claiming the top five slots.

As the only non-tropical destination to make the international top 10, London placed sixth, dropping from second last year, followed by Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Mexico City, Mexico; Higuey, Dominican Republic; and Aruba. This is the first time Mexico City and Nassau, Bahamas were included in Allianz's Top Holiday Destinations Report for international travel.

New York City took the number one domestic spot again, followed by Los Angeles, Orlando, Boston, Seattle, Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, San Francisco, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City. Boston jumped to fourth from 10th place, and San Francisco climbed back into the top 10 this year, knocking Denver out of the ranking.

"Our holiday travel survey revealed that travel is up 15 percent over last year. Mexico City, named 2018's World Design Capital® by World Design Organization (WDO), is a first-timer to the list, while Puerto Rico jumped up to the second most popular international destination," said Daniel Durazo, director of marketing and communications for Allianz Global Assistance USA. "Whether you're escaping to a sunny beach or exploring a new city, the busy holiday season can bring with it unpredictable winter weather delays or illnesses. It's a good idea to protect your holiday trip with the right travel insurance policy** for extra peace of mind to reach your destination safely."

In addition to travel insurance**, Allianz Global Assistance recommends these tips and resources when traveling over the holidays and year-round:

When possible, avoid traveling on the busiest travel dates (in terms of volume, most Americans have plans to travel on Friday, December 21 and return on Wednesday, December 26 )

and return on ) Wash hands and carry anti-bacterial hand gel to prevent sickness

Download Allianz's TravelSmart™ app to quickly access assistance, file and track claims, check flight status in real-time, translate first aid/medical terms and more

With its new customer-friendly SmartBenefitsSM, Allianz travel protection features new proactive payments and allows travelers to file other travel delay and baggage delay claims with no receipts

Allianz Global Assistance offers travel insurance** through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz Global Assistance and the policies offered for travelers, please visit: http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com or like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/AllianzTravelInsuranceUS.

*Methodology: The data of U.S. travelers' 2018 holiday travel plans was gathered by analyzing the number of travelers who went through the online booking process of airfare and package paths for partners offering Allianz Global Assistance travel to generate itineraries for flights departing from US airports during 12/19/2018 -12/26/2018 and returning 12/20/2018-12/27/2018, compared to the total ticket counts of travelers in 2017 departing from the same U.S. airports during the peak holiday travel season.

2018

Rank 2017

Rank Domestic Destination

2018

Rank 2017

Rank International Destination 1 1 New York

1 1 Cancun, Mexico 2 3 Los Angeles

2 5 San Juan, Puerto Rico 3 2 Orlando

3 3 San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico 4 10 Boston

4 n/a Nassau, Bahamas 5 6 Seattle

5 7 Montego Bay, Jamaica 6 4 Atlanta

6 2 London, United Kingdom 7 5 Fort Lauderdale

7 4 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico 8 n/a San Francisco

8 n/a Mexico City, Mexico 9 8 Minneapolis

9 6 Higuey, Dominican Republic 10 9 Salt Lake City

10 10 Aruba, Aruba

Allianz Global Assistance USA

Allianz Global Assistance USA is a leading consumer specialty insurance and assistance company with operation centers in 35 countries. In the United States, Allianz Global Assistance USA (AGA Service Company) serves 35 million customers annually and is best known for its Allianz Travel Insurance plans. In addition to travel insurance, Allianz Global Assistance USA offers tuition insurance, event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. The company also serves as an outsource provider for in-bound call center services and claims administration for property and casualty insurers and credit card companies.

To learn more about Allianz Travel Insurance, please visit allianztravelinsurance.com or Like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/AllianzTravelInsuranceUS .

**Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A‐" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101‐C series or 101‐P series, depending on state of residence. Allianz Global Assistance, Allianz Travel Insurance, TravelSmart™, and SmartBenefitsSM are marks of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. AGA Service Company is the licensed producer and administrator of these plans and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between AGA Service Company and Jefferson Insurance Company. Non-insurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by AGA Service Company. Benefits and limits vary by plan. Proactive payments and "no receipts" payments available only on certain plans. See plan documents for a complete description of the coverage and specific benefit limits offered under your plan. For plans that include proactive payments: when you opt in and provide flight information, we'll monitor flights and send flight status and benefit alerts, including alerts about flight delays that qualify for automated travel delay payment. Standard message/data rates apply to SMS alerts. Automated claims and payment system availability is not guaranteed and is subject to our sole discretion. All claims subject to policy terms, conditions, and exclusions. "World Design Capital" and "World Design Organization (WDO)" are registered marks, belonging to World Design Organization (WDO), which is a Non-Sponsor. Marks not owned by AGA Service Company or its affiliates are used without permission. Non-Sponsor does not sponsor or endorse AGA Service Company, its affiliates, or this advertisement, and AGA Service Company and its affiliates do not sponsor or endorse Non-Sponsor.

SOURCE Allianz Global Assistance USA

Related Links

http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com

