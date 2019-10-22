Holidays At Beau Rivage Embrace The Magic Of The Season

BILOXI, Miss., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the Gulf South, the holidays have become synonymous with Beau Rivage Resort & Casino and its whimsical winter wonderland, exquisite shopping, holiday entertainment and visits from Santa Claus himself.

Experience the Magic of the Holidays at MGM Resorts International’s Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi Across the Gulf South, the holidays have become synonymous with MGM Resorts International's Beau Rivage and its whimsical winter wonderland, exquisite shopping, holiday entertainment and visits from Santa Claus himself. From Thanksgiving to New Year's, the South's premier resort destination, located un Biloxi, Mississippi, is transformed into an enchanted holiday experience with spectacular twinkling displays, Christmas in the Air! holiday show, Santa Brunch, artisan trunk shows and more.

Beginning the week of Thanksgiving, the South's premier resort destination is transformed into an enchanted holiday experience with spectacular twinkling displays through Jan. 3. The 1,740-room resort's décor features larger-than-life nutcrackers, magnificent oversized ornaments, classic winter scenes, more than 200 frost-covered trees, thousands of red poinsettias, and Santa's sleigh and reindeer soaring over the atrium leading to a stunning 20-foot Christmas tree that all offer keepsake and selfie-worthy photos with friends and family.

"Holiday tradition in Coastal Mississippi starts at Beau Rivage. Each year our guests marvel at the ever-changing festive holiday displays, décor and entertainment options," said Beau Rivage President and COO Travis Lunn. "Our team enjoys this time of year and sharing it with our guests from around the country. Preparations begin months in advance and we take tremendous pride in creating unforgettable guest experiences."

Beau Rivage holiday happenings kick off on Nov. 23, with the Sugar Plum Fairy Tea, hosted by Mississippi Gulf Coast Ballet Theatre, where children get their fairy wings in an enchanted fairy garden with crafts, characters from The Nutcracker and decadent pastries and teas.

Ventriloquist, impressionist, and stand-up comedian Terry Fator takes the stage Nov. 23 for two shows, presenting A Very Terry Christmas in Beau Rivage Theatre. Martina McBride returns to Beau Rivage on Nov. 29 to launch her Joy of Christmas 2019 tour. Sirius XM presents Brian Setzer Orchestra's 16th Annual Christmas Rocks! Tour on Dec. 6, while Aaron Neville performs two special Christmas shows on Dec. 12 and 13. Tickets for all performances are available at www.beaurivage.com or by calling 888.567.6667.

Christmas comes alive as Beau Rivage hosts the holiday production show Christmas in the Air!, from Dec. 13-27 in the Beau Rivage Theatre. Rand Productions brings renowned New York City-based director/choreographer and veteran Radio City Rockette, Ann Cooley, to Biloxi to choreograph a first-class Broadway-style song and dance review featuring Rockette-style dancers, wrapped up within a warm, fun and feel-good holiday storyline, told by Santa's favorite elves. Tickets start at $12.95, plus tax and facility fee. Show times are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., including performances on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Christmas in the Air packages of four tickets start at $40 plus tax and facility fee by using code: CHRISTMAS, and hotel packages start at $99 and include accommodations for one night and two show tickets using code: HOLIDAY19. Military members can receive four tickets for $30 when presenting a military I.D., and kids 12 and under eat free in the Beau Rivage Buffet with a show ticket stub.

BR Prime hosts the newest Christmas tradition at Beau Rivage, Brunch with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 10 -2 p.m. Santa and friends invite children of all ages to an upscale brunch in an intimate setting, providing a unique backdrop for special moments with Santa. An expansive presentation of fresh seafood, prime rib, live action stations, traditional breakfast offerings and delectable holiday pastries along with unlimited Mimosas, Bloody Marys and Old Fashioneds highlight the menu. Each child receives a keepsake gift and commemorative photo with Santa. The price is $55 per person, $25 for children 3-12, children two and under eat free. Reservations are required and may be placed by calling 888.952.2582.

Following Brunch with Santa, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Ballet Theatre graces the stage of Beau Rivage Theatre for its 10th annual presentation of The Nutcracker Ballet for two shows, Dec. 8 at 3 and 7 p.m. This holiday fairytale comes to life with stunning sets, vibrant costumes, dramatic lighting and world-renowned dancer Joseph Gatti as the lead and professional dancers from Ballet Pensacola performing the Waltz of the Flowers.

The sounds of the season echo through the atrium Dec. 18-20 with live performances by local choral groups as they greet visitors and bring that extra holiday spirit to Beau Rivage from 5-6 p.m. nightly.

Capture memories and enjoy a holiday meal with Pictures with Santa in The Buffet from 5 – 9 p.m., Dec. 15-19. Two complimentary photos with Santa are included with Buffet purchase. The Buffet will also have a special Christmas Eve brunch for $24.99, Christmas Eve dinner for $32.99, and Christmas Day holiday menu for $32.99 featuring Herb Roasted Prime Rib, Fresh Crab Legs, Oyster Dressing, Seafood Stuffed Pork Roast, Classical Fixings and much more.

Beau Rivage's annual Holiday Open House is the perfect time to shop for unique gifts and meet more than a dozen artisans and vendors, Dec. 10-14 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. in the Beau Rivage retail promenade and on the resort's second floor.

As the calendar closes on 2019, partygoers can ring in the New Year in style, with special dining options in many of the resort's restaurants on New Year's Eve. New Year's revelers can ring in 2019 at Black Clover Lounge, TAP Book, Bar & Bistreaux, EIGHT75, Breeze Bar or the Beau Rivage Theatre where The Molly Ringwalds will perform and lead a champagne toast at midnight. After midnight, the Beau Rivage Theatre turns into the ultimate dance party with free admission. New Year's Day brunch will be offered in the Buffet and Stalla Italian Kitchen.

From holiday shows and specials, to gourmet treats and Christmas carolers, Beau Rivage has something to please everyone this holiday season. Call 888.750.7111 or visit www.beaurivage.com for reservations.

For a complete listing, click Beau Rivage holiday entertainment and events. High-resolution artwork and more information may be found at newsroom.beaurivage.com .

ABOUT BEAU RIVAGE

Already known as the crown jewel of the Gulf Coast, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino continues to raise the bar. Named one of the "South's Best Resorts" by Southern Living, MGM Resorts International's AAA Four Diamond beachfront resort features 1,740 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, 10 restaurants, exciting nightlife and an 85,000-square-foot gaming area including TAP Book Bar & Bistreaux, Mississippi's full-service sports betting and entertainment destination. The resort also offers live entertainment in its 1,550-seat theatre, an upscale shopping promenade with a Black Clover Lounge and Topgolf Swing Suite, a world-class spa & salon and Fallen Oak, a Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course. For more information and reservations, call (888) 567-6667 or visit www.beaurivage.com .

CONTACT: Mary Cracchiolo Spain, Beau Rivage, (228) 386-7134, mspain@mgmresorts.com

SOURCE Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

Related Links

http://www.beaurivage.com

