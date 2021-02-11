Holistic Hound Launches New Antler Chews in Response to Popular Demand from Pet Parents

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holistic Hound , the source of trust and knowledge for organic pet supplements formulated with full spectrum CBD and functional mushrooms, announced it has released a line of all-natural, handcrafted antler chews for dogs, now available directly from their website. They are 100 percent natural, sustainable, hand-gathered from the forest floor and will satisfy your dog's natural need to chew in a healthy manner.

"In a recent online customer survey, we received an overwhelming number of requests to provide healthy and long-lasting chews for puppies and adults alike," said Courtney Lane, Marketing Director at Holistic Hound. "Progressive and intelligent care for pets is our core purpose, so we responded to our pet parents and found the best American-gathered antlers for them. Pet parents can feel really good about letting their dogs enjoy Holistic Hound Antlers."

The company also revealed that they will soon launch a new "complete and balanced" freeze-dried diet, plus premium natural treats of both raw freeze-dried and single ingredient jerky products. The products are sourced and made in America and are wheat, corn, and soy free. Staying true to the Holistic Hound core values, this new line does not contain any artificial ingredients – just real protein and nutrients that your dog needs and will love.

Holistic Hound's premium line of CBD and CBG oils, bites and chews, mushroom powder and balms are designed to provide holistic health and therapeutic wellness throughout all life stages for both cats and dogs. Its products are distributed via wholesale to neighborhood pet stores nationwide and available on its homepage. Learn more about Holistic Hound and its full line of products at holistichound.com .

About Holistic Hound

Holistic Hound is dedicated to helping Pet Parents care for their pets to improve the health, wellness and longevity of dogs and cats with an acclaimed line of veterinarian-formulated, full spectrum hemp and mushroom supplements with CBD and CBG. Holistic Hound products contain non-GMO organically grown hemp oil, are third-party tested, and made in the USA. Learn more at www.holistichound.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

