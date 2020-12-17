Holistic Hound Recruits Ian Butler as Operations Manager

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holistic Hound , the source of trust and knowledge for organic pet supplements formulated with full spectrum CBD and functional mushrooms, has successfully recruited Ian Butler to serve as Operations Manager. Ian will serve as an integral leader of the management team with a focus on advancing innovation, quality, and consumer connection.

"We're excited to add Ian to our talented team of animal lovers and pet parents," said Anne-Marie Faiola, Board Member at Holistic Hound. "Ian brings analytical rigor based on his past e-commerce experience, is comfortable leading people in a growth environment, and possesses a relentless focus on quality control, which is paramount to our aspiration to be the source of trust and knowledge in the métier of progressive, functional pet supplements. Plus, he's really fun to work with!"

Ian has broad management and entrepreneurship experience including e-commerce, logistics and supply chain with an emphasis on prioritizing client relations. He is also a strong analyst, using data to drive company goals and decisions. Together with his wife Teagan, they are proud pet parents to a 2-year-old, 110-pound Golden Retriever Great Pyrenees Mix named Parker that likes to play dress-up, and a sassy 10-year-old cat named Carver, who truly knows who's boss.

"This role at Holistic Hound is really a fulfilling one for me," said Ian Butler, Operations Manager at Holistic Hound. "It offers me the chance to blend my traditional retail experience with new technologies to connect with our consumers and the pets we all love, and my analytical side will put to work innovating and producing the very best progressive health and wellness products for dogs and cats."

Holistic Hound's premium line of CBD and CBG oils, bites and chews, mushroom powder and balms are designed to provide holistic health and therapeutic wellness throughout all life stages for both cats and dogs. Its USA-made products are distributed via wholesale to neighborhood pet stores nationwide. Learn more about the company's history and its full line of products at holistichound.com .

About Holistic Hound

Holistic Hound is dedicated to helping improve the health, wellness and longevity of dogs and cats with an acclaimed line of veterinarian-formulated, full spectrum hemp and mushroom supplements with CBD and CBG. Holistic Hound products contain non-GMO organically grown hemp oil, are third-party tested, and made in the USA. Learn more at www.holistichound.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Mackenzie Smith

[email protected]

574-524-5916

SOURCE Holistic Hound

