Holistic Pet Experts Kick Off 2020 With West Coast Educational Tour

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of animals lose their lives every year from over prescribing of toxic and often unnecessary prescription medications. In an effort to stop this needless suffering, three trusted holistic pet care experts are joining forces to sponsor a FREE educational tour of the West Coast from Jan. 2 through Feb. 10.

The tour marks the launch of the alliance between Angela Ardolino, medical cannabis expert and founder of CBD Dog Health, Deb Gwynn, certified herbalist, founder of Glacier Peak Holistics, and Julie Anne Lee, DCH, founder of Adored Beast Apothecary. Together, these pet-care powerhouses plan to save as many animals as possible by producing educational programming to empower pet parents about healing their pets with natural and proven methods. The tour includes sessions throughout California and Nevada with the CBD Dog Health education team, which includes Ardolino, CBD Dog Health co-owner, Hernando Umana, and director of education Carter Easler.

"We have traveled the East Coast educating as many people as possible on how to care for their pets naturally," says Ardolino. "It seemed only right to band together to bring natural relief to as many animals as possible. We will teach the power of cannabis, safe use of essential herbs and oils for pets, and will share information about earth elements and minerals."

To kick off the tour, CBD Dog Health will join Lisa Vanderpump and her rescue, The Vanderpump Dog Center, celebrating the Golden Globes on Jan. 5 to raise awareness for animals in need. The team has also been given an exclusive invitation to celebrate the Oscars on Feb. 9 and educate celebrity pet parents on natural medicine. Additionally, the tour includes sessions at local rescues, grooming and boarding salons, boutique shops, and veterinary offices.

"We are joining forces because we all have the same mission and intention," says Lee. "To do no harm, help the body heal naturally, and educate and empower pet parents on how to make the best decisions for their pets."

CBD Dog Health's products include a line of all natural, full spectrum hemp extract (CBD) tinctures, treats, and salves. All of CBD Dog Health's products work well in conjunction with Adored Beast Apothecary's line of gut health products and Glacier Peak Holistics' herbal blends. Together, the three holistic brands treat animals from head to toe.

"How many animals are better tonight because of what we did today," says Gwynn. "That is what this is all about."

Select stops on the Healing Pets Naturally Tour will be broadcast via Facebook Live. Sign up for tour updates at www.cbddoghealth.com/thehealingtour.

