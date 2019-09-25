Holland America Line Adds More Western and Southern Caribbean Cruises with Return to Tampa in 2020

Veendam will sail 18 roundtrip departures ranging from five to 14-days each from $549 per person

Plus additional amenities including shipboard credit up to $800, 50% reduced deposits and more with Explore4 promotion

SEATTLE, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is returning to Port Tampa Bay in 2020 with a full season of 18 Caribbean cruises aboard Veendam. Adding western Caribbean and Gulf ports in Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala to the line's extensive Caribbean offerings, roundtrip cruises from Tampa sail from November 2020 through March 2021 and include five- to 14-day itineraries.

Offering a premium, mid-sized ship experience with just 1,350 guests on board, Veendam marks the return of the cruise line following a two-season departure. In the western Caribbean, the ship will sail four different seven-day itineraries, and in the southern Caribbean guests can choose from among three different 14-day cruises. A five- and 12-day cruise round out the offerings.

"Port Tampa Bay is a fantastic homeport that opens up a wonderful ability to sail further west and south in the Caribbean for more diverse itinerary offerings," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "We're excited to return to Tampa and give our guests an even wider selection of Caribbean cruises as well as provide a convenient drive market for cruisers along the west coast of Florida."

Tampa cruise itinerary highlights include:

A special five-day cruise to Key West, Florida , and Cozumel, Mexico , kicks off the season Nov. 3, 2020 .

, and , kicks off the season . Four different seven-day itinerary options take cruising to the edge of the western Caribbean . Ports feature Belize City, Belize ; Mahogany Bay and Banana Coast (Trujillo), Honduras ; Costa Maya, Mexico ; Santo Tomas de Castilla , Guatemala ; and Key West .

. Ports feature City, ; Mahogany Bay and Banana Coast (Trujillo), ; Costa Maya, ; , ; and . Three variations of a 14-day southern Caribbean sailing explores deeper into the islands of the region. Highlights include Basseterre , Saint Kitts and Nevis ; Castries, Saint Lucia ; Georgetown, Grand Cayman ; Oranjestad, Aruba ; Philipsburg, Saint Maarten; San Juan, Puerto Rico ; Saint Johns , Antigua and Barbuda ; Saint Thomas, U.S.V.I; Willemstad , Curaçao; Key West and Costa Maya.

sailing explores deeper into the islands of the region. Highlights include , ; ; ; ; Philipsburg, Saint Maarten; ; , ; Saint Thomas, U.S.V.I; , Curaçao; and Costa Maya. One 12-day southern Caribbean sailing departing March 28, 2020 , that features Key West , San Juan , Oranjestad and Willemstad among its eight ports.

sailing departing , that features , , and among its eight ports. Many of the cruises can be extended by combing two back to back into Collectors' Voyages of 19 or 21 days for less than the cost of each cruise individually.

Explorations Central (EXC) Brings the Caribbean to Life on Board

Throughout the cruises, EXC programming brings the Caribbean's local traditions, culinary tastes and cultural experiences to life on board. Guests who want to learn more about the region can attend an EXC Talk about the ports of call, or head to an EXC Port to Table cooking demonstration.

Caribbean cruises feature a diverse selection of Shore EXCursions that focus on culture, history, nature, architecture, adventure, culinary topics and family outings. Exclusive culinary-themed Shore EXCursions in partnership with FOOD & WINE magazine showcase the regions' food scenes from a local perspective.

Veendam cruise fares start at $549 per person, double occupancy. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional. All sailings also receive Holland America Line's Explore4 promotion amenities, including up to an $800 shipboard credit, depending on the stateroom booked, a complimentary Pinnacle Grill steakhouse dinner, 50% reduced deposits and a $25 Beverage Card for kids or extra guests traveling as the third and fourth guests in the same stateroom. Verandah stateroom and suite bookings also receive a Premium Internet Package. Guests receive the benefits when bookings are made by Oct. 31, 2019.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL-HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 14 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 128-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations and exotic Australia & New Zealand and Asia voyages; three annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada & New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Nieuw Statendam in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Ryndam, will be delivered in 2021.

The company's brand evolution in recent years secured its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Billboard Onboard. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for guests.

